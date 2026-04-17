The Best Thin-Crust Frozen Pizza Comes From An Unexpected Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just about everyone would agree that it's a good idea to keep a pizza in your freezer for whenever a craving strikes but you don't want to order in. With so many frozen pizza options out there, you need to know which brands are actually worth the money and which are delicious enough to satisfy your craving. To help out pizza lovers — and, especially, those who prefer a thin crust — we ranked nine thin-crust frozen pizzas from worst to best. And the best thin-crust pizza came from an unexpected brand: Newman's Own.

To make the ranking, our tester considered texture, flavor, and how well the pizza cooked according to its instructions. For the crust, they were looking for the ones that were crispy but not brittle, and still strong enough to hold all its toppings without falling apart. To keep things even, only pepperoni pizzas were part of this taste test. That being said, the tester absolutely loved Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Crust with uncured pepperoni. Not only did this one have a delicious balance of flavors, but it also cooked the most evenly out of all nine pizzas. The thin crust was light and airy and worked beautifully as a crust.

And we're not the only ones who think this is a high-quality frozen pizza. If you look at the reviews on Target's product page, you'll see plenty of shoppers who also love this pizza. One person even says it's "Even great for the pickiest pizza person."