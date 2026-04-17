The Best Thin-Crust Frozen Pizza Comes From An Unexpected Brand
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Just about everyone would agree that it's a good idea to keep a pizza in your freezer for whenever a craving strikes but you don't want to order in. With so many frozen pizza options out there, you need to know which brands are actually worth the money and which are delicious enough to satisfy your craving. To help out pizza lovers — and, especially, those who prefer a thin crust — we ranked nine thin-crust frozen pizzas from worst to best. And the best thin-crust pizza came from an unexpected brand: Newman's Own.
To make the ranking, our tester considered texture, flavor, and how well the pizza cooked according to its instructions. For the crust, they were looking for the ones that were crispy but not brittle, and still strong enough to hold all its toppings without falling apart. To keep things even, only pepperoni pizzas were part of this taste test. That being said, the tester absolutely loved Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Crust with uncured pepperoni. Not only did this one have a delicious balance of flavors, but it also cooked the most evenly out of all nine pizzas. The thin crust was light and airy and worked beautifully as a crust.
And we're not the only ones who think this is a high-quality frozen pizza. If you look at the reviews on Target's product page, you'll see plenty of shoppers who also love this pizza. One person even says it's "Even great for the pickiest pizza person."
What else reviewers are saying about Newman's Own thin crust pizza
On Target's website, Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Crust with uncured pepperoni has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars (based on 165 ratings). Overall, reviewers love the crispiness of the crust and the flavor of the topping. One reviewer wrote, "Hard to find a thin crust that doesn't taste and feel like cardboard! This pizza is soooo good!" Another reviewer declared it "even better than most restaurant pizza I've had." Other positive reviews rave about it being a great, easy dinner option — and many parents have noted that their kids also love this pizza.
Of course, there are a few negative reviews too. A few people complained there isn't enough cheese, while others didn't like the flavor of the pepperoni. However, none of the negative reviews mention any issues with the crust, so there seems to be no denying that Newman's Own got that part right, at least.
Given the high number of positive reviews, we definitely think you should give this one a try whenever you're in the mood for a thin-crust pizza. It may even inspire you to try your hand at making your own pizza crust (with, say, a basic pizza dough recipe), so you can make it as thin as you want. Just make sure to first read about the reason you can never nail down a perfectly thin crust.