Should Chocolate Syrup Always Be Refrigerated?
Drizzled over scoops of vanilla ice cream, generously trickled onto a stack of fluffy pancakes, or stirred into a glass of milk, chocolate syrup has many culinary applications, all of which are downright delicious. That said, while the uses for this cocoa-colored nectar are many, getting through the entire bottle in one sitting is virtually impossible. Rich and concentrated, even the smallest drizzle of chocolate syrup goes a long way, which means you'll have to set the rest aside for another day. Wondering where to store that open bottle? It's best stored in the fridge versus the pantry.
In our ranking of 10 chocolate syrup brands from worst to first it was Trader Joe's organic Midnight Moo chocolate syrup that took the top spot due to its creamy quality and short ingredients list. Take a look at the front of the packaging and it states that the product should be refrigerated after opening. The runner up in our taste test was Ghirardelli Premium chocolate sauce, which should be refrigerated after opening too. Unless it contains dairy, which spoils quickly, most chocolate syrups can be stored in the fridge safely for up to six months. However, if you spot any mold, bad smells, or separation inside, they should be discarded. Meanwhile unopened bottles of chocolate syrup can safely be stored in the pantry or another cool and dry location like a kitchen cabinet until their expiry date.
Does homemade chocolate syrup have to be refrigerated?
When it comes to homemade chocolate sauce and syrup, the best place to store them will depend on the ingredients used. For instance many store bought chocolate syrups are free from dairy and are made with a simple combination of sugar, water, and cocoa powder (along with an aromatic flavoring, such as vanilla extract), which means they won't spoil quickly if left out on the counter for a day or two. However, a home made chocolate sauce recipe needs to be refrigerated immediately because it often contains a dash of milk or melted chocolate chips, which will reduce its shelf life considerably (a few days when stored in an airtight container and chilled).
As a rule of thumb, a homemade chocolate syrup should be refrigerated to maximize its life span even if it doesn't contain dairy. Alternatively, you can freeze any leftovers for up to a month. The key is to use your eyes and nose to double check for any signs of spoilage, seeing as your homespun recipe won't come with an expiry date.
Just like bottled chocolate syrup that's been stowed in the fridge, you can warm up the home made stuff gently in a water bath if it gets too thick. This technique will bring it back to being a pourable consistency so that can be drizzled over desserts or used to upgrade ice cream sundaes.