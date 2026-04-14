The Springtime Aldi Cookies Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny
If you're on the lookout for a fun and delicious dessert that fits the theme of spring, then look no further than Aldi's Specially Selected Spring Macarons. We included this product on our list of spring Aldi Finds to look out for this March because they look absolutely delectable. The box of sweet treats contains six flavors of macarons: blueberry, raspberry, blood orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon. With six different flavors, there's something for everybody — fruity, nutty, citrusy, and so on. You can buy a 24-count pack for $9.99 and enjoy all of these delicious flavors. And as it happens, Aldi shoppers love this springtime product, so you can assume it's worth the 10 bucks.
Aldi fans have taken to social media, including Reddit, to discuss how much they love these macarons. In a recent Reddit thread, one user posted a photo of the box of macarons, calling them "delicious." One commenter enthusiastically wrote, "Oh YUMMY I LOVE THESE FRENCH MACARONS. I have tried a number of different companies that make these but the ones Aldi sells are superior in taste and THE PRICE HAS THEM ALL BEAT." The price is definitely worth pointing out — it comes down to about 42 cents per macaron. We should add these macarons to our list of Aldi gotta-have-it foods that can save you money.
What else Aldi shoppers say about the spring macarons
According to Aldi shoppers, there's a whole lot to love about these macarons. In a Facebook post (in a group for Aldi shoppers), one person asked for others' opinions on the springtime macarons — and many of the commenters chimed in to say how much they love these treats, especially for the price. One user wrote, "GET THEM! so yummy and affordable." Another Facebook user wrote, "They're yummy and $10 for 2 dozen is a steal. My local bakeries would charge $25-30 for this many." It's no surprise, then, that another commenter said they buy this product every year at Aldi. And, notably, one commenter even declared, "I think they're as good as the ones I had in France."
There are a few comments that lean more negative — a couple of commenters called them bland, while one person said that they don't taste as good as they look. However, none of the negative comments complain about the price, which is undeniably a good deal (even if you think they're not quite as good as those from a bakery). But overall, the majority of the commenters love these springtime macarons.
One Aldi shopper noted that they included these treats in their wedding food spread and that "they were a hit." Similarly, we think it's a great idea to add the springtime macarons to a dessert charcuterie board, which can be the perfect treat for any occasion — with the low price, these macarons will help you build a board within a budget.