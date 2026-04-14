The Springtime Aldi Cookies Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

According to Aldi shoppers, there's a whole lot to love about these macarons. In a Facebook post (in a group for Aldi shoppers), one person asked for others' opinions on the springtime macarons — and many of the commenters chimed in to say how much they love these treats, especially for the price. One user wrote, "GET THEM! so yummy and affordable." Another Facebook user wrote, "They're yummy and $10 for 2 dozen is a steal. My local bakeries would charge $25-30 for this many." It's no surprise, then, that another commenter said they buy this product every year at Aldi. And, notably, one commenter even declared, "I think they're as good as the ones I had in France."

There are a few comments that lean more negative — a couple of commenters called them bland, while one person said that they don't taste as good as they look. However, none of the negative comments complain about the price, which is undeniably a good deal (even if you think they're not quite as good as those from a bakery). But overall, the majority of the commenters love these springtime macarons.

One Aldi shopper noted that they included these treats in their wedding food spread and that "they were a hit." Similarly, we think it's a great idea to add the springtime macarons to a dessert charcuterie board, which can be the perfect treat for any occasion — with the low price, these macarons will help you build a board within a budget.