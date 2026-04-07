To Grow The Best Rosemary Plants, Avoid This Rookie Mistake

Benign neglect isn't just a parenting philosophy to raise independent kids; it's a gardening hack that will help your rosemary thrive. This hearty herb, which adds a woodsy quality to your steaks with rosemary, garlic, and olive oil, doesn't need a lot of TLC to thrive. While some plants need constant attention and watering, hello, oldest and youngest child, it can lead to root rot in rosemary, resulting in its demise. This is why it's essential not to overwater it if you want a lush shrub growing in your garden or even a little potted version in your kitchen.

Rosemary is a fairly drought-tolerant plant. It is native to the Mediterranean, Portugal, and northwestern Spain. It needs lots of direct sunlight, but it actually prefers a soil that is well-drained and on the dry side. This is why, if you are growing it in a pot, you want the pot to have a hole in it so it can drain. If your potted rosemary plants are small enough to lift up, do so when watering, and you will be able to see the water drip out of the bottom.