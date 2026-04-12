The Cheapest MLB Stadium Beer Is On This Iconic Rooftop

Purchasing a Standing Room Only ticket to The Rooftop gets you into the game, and in addition to inexpensive beer, the price of your ticket includes $6 toward concessions, essentially making your first two brews free, should you choose.

It's clear that The Rooftop's batting practice Coors sales are one of the best beer deals at MLB stadiums in 2026. But it's not the only 3-dollar deal in the league. Fans can also enjoy select $3 beers (among other food sales) every Tuesday at Cincinnati Reds home games. Unlike The Rooftop, these are cans rather than draft pours, but the deal is also available at multiple locations throughout the ballpark for the full duration of concession sales.

If you've never had a Coors Light but can't resist a great deal, you may or may not be comforted to know that Coors Light is pretty similar to the ubiquitous Bud Light. Its simple and inoffensive lager profile is easy to drink, which could be key when making the most of a stadium deal.

Irregular attendees of baseball games need to remember that the MLB pitch timer rule leaves less time for drinking. In 2023, the league began timing pitchers and batters to keep the game moving faster, with the side effect of less time for fans in the stands to leave their seats between plays. Here, The Rooftop's deal can come in handy by front-loading most of your refreshing beer intake on $3 beers, so you can drink less frequently throughout the game. This tip may not help for having to go to the bathroom mid-inning, though.