This Grilling Tool Is A Must-Have For Smoking Vegetables

When it comes to grilling tools, there's no lack of options. Manufacturers love to dangle the next thing you can't grill without in front of consumers (do we really need a Boss of the Sauce barbecue apron?), making it hard to know which accessories will really enhance your grilling game and which are a waste of money.

Backyard cooks who have added a smoker to their arsenal have a secret weapon in the flavor wars. While most people think of meat when they think of smoking, the benefits of smoking vegetables should not be overlooked. The wood-fired flavor infuses the vegetables, giving them a tasty richness. A smoker will add a new flavor profile to every veggie you cook.

Anyone who has ever lost a skinny vegetable (we're looking at you, sliced onions) to the fire gods while grilling knows how frustrating it can be. To avoid this, many grill masters use aluminum foil to create a barrier between the vegetables and the grill grate. However, there's a more effective, less wasteful, and more eco-friendly option — the grill basket.