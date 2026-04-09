The Old-School Breakfast Pudding Your Grandma Probably Ate

Glance at a modern breakfast buffet, and you'll find dishes like avocado toast, overnight oats, and vibrant acai bowls gracing the table. But once upon a time, the standard morning nibble was a little simpler. In fact, there was an old-school breakfast pudding your grandma probably ate that was a common sight among many cash-strapped families due to its affordability and filling nature: Cornmeal pudding.

Featuring a base of cornmeal that was cooked in either milk or water and sweetened with sugar or honey, cornmeal pudding was close in texture to a porridge but had a nuttier flavor and a warmer yellow color. Inexpensive and quick to prepare, the versatility of the dish meant it could be served in an array of different styles to suit whatever was in the pantry.

This hearty dish was one of the Depression-era breakfasts that was cobbled together with ingredients that were cheap and always on hand following the Wall Street crash of 1929. Families that had been hit with unemployment had to get creative with their meals to stretch their grocery budgets and turned to shelf-stable options like cornmeal that were nutritious and filling. That said, cornmeal dishes had been a firm fixture within indigenous communities for many years before the economic downturn, so they weren't a new phenomenon but a bridge that connected native culinary traditions with depression era practices.