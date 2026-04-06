For The Best Dump Cake, Avoid This Rookie Mistake
A dump cake is not complicated. No matter what your culinary skill level, this dessert is difficult to mess up. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If you've ever wondered how to make a dump cake, this treat is made exactly as its descriptor notes: You dump everything in the pan and bake it. That said, there is a rookie mistake everyone makes, and that's stirring it. While that might be your first instinct, resist it because it will ruin everything.
Dump cakes are all about layers, and to achieve the consistency and taste that is synonymous with it, keep those wooden spoons and spatulas wherever you store them. Stirring a dump cake is going to create a mushy texture rather than the cobbler-like bite that you are hoping for. When you refrain from this step, the butter melts and seeps through the cake mix, transforming the top layer into a golden, crunchy topping. This is also why it is imperative to follow this cake's classic formula.
Other tips and tricks
A dump cake starts with a canned fruit or pie filling spread across the bottom of a cake pan of choice. However, the best choice is a 9×13-inch baking dish or your trusted cast iron skillet, with a 10 or 12-inch being optimal. Next, the boxed cake mix is sprinkled evenly over the fruity element before pats of butter line the dry mix surface, covering it completely. The cake is then baked until the fruit is bubbling and oozy. It's hard to believe that making this dish is this easy, but that's it.
Once you make your first tart cherry dump cake or lemon olive oil dump cake, your confidence level will grow. Don't be afraid to break out a pint of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to top it, and be sure to serve it warm so your taste buds get the full effect. To reheat your dump cake, you can use the trusted microwave and zap it for 30 seconds or place it back in the oven, preheated to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and let it warm up for about 10-15 minutes. It will taste like you just made it.