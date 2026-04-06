For The Best Dump Cake, Avoid This Rookie Mistake

A dump cake is not complicated. No matter what your culinary skill level, this dessert is difficult to mess up. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If you've ever wondered how to make a dump cake, this treat is made exactly as its descriptor notes: You dump everything in the pan and bake it. That said, there is a rookie mistake everyone makes, and that's stirring it. While that might be your first instinct, resist it because it will ruin everything.

Dump cakes are all about layers, and to achieve the consistency and taste that is synonymous with it, keep those wooden spoons and spatulas wherever you store them. Stirring a dump cake is going to create a mushy texture rather than the cobbler-like bite that you are hoping for. When you refrain from this step, the butter melts and seeps through the cake mix, transforming the top layer into a golden, crunchy topping. This is also why it is imperative to follow this cake's classic formula.