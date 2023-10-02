What Is A Dump Cake And How Do You Make One?

What if there were an easy way to enjoy a moist, delicious helping of homemade cake without spending all day in the kitchen? Handcrafted cakes are often reserved for birthday parties and special celebrations, due to their associated list of required ingredients and tedious baking and decorating instructions. Yet many at-home chefs who relish homemade desserts welcome the occasional shortcut. If you've been after a confection that fits into the category of easy dessert recipes you can make with 5 ingredients or fewer, a classic dump cake may fit the bill.

Dump cakes require only a handful of ingredients, one of which is a box of cake mix. The best part about these easily assembled confections is in their name. When making a dump cake, you do, in fact, dump the suggested ingredients in a 9 x 13 baking pan. And in just a matter of minutes, you're ready to pop your quickly prepared cake in the oven.

You don't need to worry about cleaning leftover measuring cups or spoons; the dry ingredients required are solely found in that convenient box of white or yellow cake mix. As long as you have a can or two of fruit pie filling and some butter on hand, you're just one hour away from enjoying this convenient treat in no time.