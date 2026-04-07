6 Common Habits Of Boomers In Coffee Shops

The tired punchline "okay, boomer" comes with the implication that boomers are yesterday's news — set in their ways, uninterested in chasing trends, and thus no longer relevant in the worlds of business or marketing. This, however, is a costly misconception: Smart coffee shop owners know they ignore boomers at their own risk. They're not only still the most affluent generation, but the most likely to stay loyal to businesses they like and trust.

And while some of their habits when frequenting coffee shops may seem quaint or downright baffling to some of their younger cohorts, there's usually a good reason for them. So if you want to ensure your older friends or relatives have a good experience the next time you visit a coffee shop together –- or if you're a coffee shop owner who'd appreciate more customers with the disposable income and time for frequent visits — here are some common habits to expect and accommodate.