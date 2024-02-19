Nitro Cold Brew Coffee: What Exactly Is It?

No longer a specialty coffee found only at hip coffee shops, even Starbucks and Dunkin have jumped on board the nitro cold brew coffee train. But what is it, and what does it taste like?

Nitro cold brew coffee is cold-brewed coffee that has been carbonated with nitrogen gas. The nitrogen gives the coffee a thick, silky mouthfeel, and the cold brew process results in a smooth coffee with lower acidity and bitterness than coffee brewed with hot water. Together, they create a coffee that can only be described as velvety. It's super smooth.

As a result, nitro cold brew has a layer of foam floating on top, reminiscent of the head on a stout or the crema on an espresso, and a creamy texture in the body without any additional ingredients. For those who like their coffee black but want something decadent, this is the answer. You can, of course, add whatever creamer and sweetener you'd like, but keep in mind that like soda or beer, too much agitation will make it go flat.