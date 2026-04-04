6 Gas Grills Under $250 That Deserve A Spot In Your Backyard
When it comes to propane-fueled outdoor grills, it can be tough to find a good one on a budget. Though it's a bigger financial investment, there are lots of advantages to grilling with gas instead of charcoal, like a quicker start, better control over your flames, and easier clean-up. If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of gas grilling but aren't yet ready to commit to one of the pricier models, or if you're short on space and don't want a massive metal behemoth taking up your yard, there are some decent options.
After combing through expert rankings, customer reviews, and other opinions across the web, these are the six best bang-for-your-buck gas grills that won't break the bank. They may not be as resilient or sizeable, or have all the bells and whistles of the higher-end models, but they'll have you set for a successful grilling season — that means more money in your pocket to spend on ingredients for your outdoor feasts.
1. Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Coming in just under the wire at $249, this propane-powered Nexgrill boasts four burners, 40,000 BTUs of power, and a large cooking area spanning 566 square inches. The burners themselves are stainless steel and topped with grates made from cast iron. An electric igniter gets things fired up fast, and the lid's double-wall construction means the heat gets up to temperature quickly and stays hot. Two side shelves make it easy to keep your food and utensils organized, and it also sports a built-in thermometer, grease cup, and a warming rack. Wheels make things easy, if you need to move it from place to place.
This particular model has over 12,000 customer reviews on the Home Depot website with an overall rating of 4.5. Across the web, there are some grillers who complain about Nexgrill's durability in general, but others who praise these grills' longevity. One Reddit commenter says, "No complaints on mine, been used at least twice a week for 3 plus years," while another claims, "You can easily get 5+ years of life out of it if you take care of it." A five-year limited warranty is included for the burners, so should anything go wrong there, you're covered. A gas grill with this amount of cooking space is tough to find at this price, so if that's what you're in the market for, this Nexgrill is certainly worth a look.
2. Huntington Bar Burner Cart
This two-burner Huntington propane grill cart may be little, but it packs a lot into its small frame, including 25,000 BTUs of cooking heat. It's the least expensive small gas grill that's recommended by Consumer Reports (where small refers to grills with room to cook 18 or fewer burgers). It received the fourth-highest score in that category out of 36, and is the only one on the list labeled a best buy. It retails for between $225-245, which may seem high considering its size compared to other options, but it's certainly worth checking out if you are looking for a gas grill that'll be at home in a smaller space.
The oven itself is made of cast aluminum, which is rustproof, definitely a plus, especially if you live in an area with a humid, rainy climate. The grill offers 390 square inches of cooking space, which includes a warming rack, and its grid surface is coated in porcelain for breezy clean-up (especially if you grill with mayo, which maximizes non-stick qualities). Additionally, side shelves and wheels offer versatility and convenience.
What really sets this grill apart is the manufacturer's warranty: You get ten years of coverage on the cast aluminum oven, five years on the stainless steel burner, and two years on all other parts and paint. That kind of protection makes dropping a few hundred bucks on this baby seem like less of a gamble and more of an investment.
3. Royal Gourmet 3-Burner BBQ Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Most retailers sell this three-burner Royal Gourmet grill for just under $200, making it one of the least expensive options on this list. It offers almost 500 square inches of total cooking space and 30,000 BTUS of heat output. This includes the warming rack, which is stainless steel, and the cooking grate itself, which is porcelain-coated and thus non-stick. It's also fitted with a thermometer and a drip tray, as well as wheels for easy movement. Side shelves and tool hooks make it simple to keep everything right at hand, and as an added convenience, there's a small rack attached to the front, perfect for sauces and spices (or a nice cold bottle of beer to pair with your food).
This Royal Gourmet model rates comparably or better than many other similar, pricier grills, and customer reviews are largely favorable. Some mention trouble with the assembly instructions, while others found it easy to put together. It only comes with a one-year warranty, so you'll have to decide whether the lower price is worth a shorter period of coverage compared to many of the other grills on this list.
4. Megamaster 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Another three-burner option for under $200, this Megamaster gas grill is a top pick if you're on a budget. It's won praise for its compact size with a large cooking area — 434 square inches in total, including the warming rack, with 30,000 BTUs of cooking power. The two side shelves are foldable, making it easy to store in small spaces. Both the oven and grates are porcelain-coated steel for good heat retention and easy cleaning — two features that make it simpler to follow our 14 essential grilling rules.
In online reviews, customers rate this grill highly, consistently giving average reviews of over four stars. Aside from a built-in temperature gauge, this Megamaster doesn't offer much else in the way of extra features, but if you're looking for a no-frills, straightforward grill for a small deck, patio, or yard, it's a fine option, especially on a tight budget. Some customers have had issues with the burners igniting, and there are a few mentions of the grill arriving with damage, so these are two issues you may want to keep an eye out for.
5. Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Even Embers offers several different four-burner gas grills, two of which score highly in rankings of the best budget options, and you can expect a similar combination of high performance and good value from this company's other items. In the same vein as the highly rated 2400 and 3400 grills, the newer 5400 boasts great features like cast iron grates, almost 600 square inches of cooking space, and 40,000 BTUs of power across its four stainless steel burners. Wheels, hooks for your utensils, and two side trays round out the product.
The brand's excellent reputation is reflected by the good performance scores its gas grills have earned across the board in rankings. Customers seem to agree, with reviews on online retail websites typically showing an average of at least four out of five stars. This particular model frequently receives five-star ratings. Additionally, it comes with a robust warranty, including ten years of coverage on the burners. This is right at the top of our price limit, at just under $250, but you get a lot for that money. Since this grill is likely to last you a while, make sure you're up to speed on grill maintenance to maximize its longevity.
6. Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Walmart's range of grills, made under the Expert Grill brand, is priced to be incredibly budget-friendly. Of all the grills considered here, the Expert Grill five-burger grill has the most features for the money. Coming in at between $210 and $250, this model offers the highest amount of cooking space, with 641 square inches in total; the most burners, with five main and one on the side, and; the highest BTUs at 62,000. It's also the only model on this list that has four caster wheels, making it the easiest to maneuver.
This grill performed excellently in tests, with grates made of cast iron for great heat retention, and a large removable drip pan to keep grease flare-ups to a minimum. Unlike the other options on this list, this grill has cabinet doors below, so you can easily reach any stored items in the space around the propane tank. This grill might be too hefty for a small outdoor space, but if you're looking for the biggest and baddest gas grill you can find for under $250, this Expert Grill model should be at the top of your list. Make sure to check out the best grilling tips we've collected from professional chefs to make the most of your new appliance.
Methodology
We gathered information on sub-$250 gas grills from rankings and reviews across the web, including Consumer Reports. Then, we took customer reviews into account from sites such as Amazon, Home Depot, and others. We also checked various grilling community subreddits and YouTube channels, to get a good idea of what people think of particular brands and models in general, and what their personal experiences have been like. In this ranking, we only considered standing grills, so this list doesn't include tabletop or portable gas grills.