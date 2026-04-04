6 Gas Grills Under $250 That Deserve A Spot In Your Backyard

This two-burner Huntington propane grill cart may be little, but it packs a lot into its small frame, including 25,000 BTUs of cooking heat. It's the least expensive small gas grill that's recommended by Consumer Reports (where small refers to grills with room to cook 18 or fewer burgers). It received the fourth-highest score in that category out of 36, and is the only one on the list labeled a best buy. It retails for between $225-245, which may seem high considering its size compared to other options, but it's certainly worth checking out if you are looking for a gas grill that'll be at home in a smaller space.

The oven itself is made of cast aluminum, which is rustproof, definitely a plus, especially if you live in an area with a humid, rainy climate. The grill offers 390 square inches of cooking space, which includes a warming rack, and its grid surface is coated in porcelain for breezy clean-up (especially if you grill with mayo, which maximizes non-stick qualities). Additionally, side shelves and wheels offer versatility and convenience.

What really sets this grill apart is the manufacturer's warranty: You get ten years of coverage on the cast aluminum oven, five years on the stainless steel burner, and two years on all other parts and paint. That kind of protection makes dropping a few hundred bucks on this baby seem like less of a gamble and more of an investment.