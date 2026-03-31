The Memorable Moment Martha Stewart Threw Shade At A Food Network Executive

Martha Stewart is a culinary and cultural icon, not just for her delicious recipes and immaculate homemaking skills, but also for her opinionated and sometimes feisty personality. Stewart has often feuded with fellow culinary figures and celebrities, sometimes in public but other times in private. Just ask the former president of Food Network, Eric Ober.

In 1999, Ober wanted to fill time on the young network with reruns of "Martha Stewart Living" and attempted to buy syndication rights. But according to a report in The Daily Beast, Stewart viewed the little-known channel with contempt that spilled over to Ober himself — even though she wanted the multi-million dollar paycheck.

Stewart reportedly refused to look at Ober when signing the contract, and after penning her name on paper, simply got up and left without so much as acknowledging his presence. Ober then told his lawyer that he hoped never to see her again, and he may not have. Though the deal also required Stewart to produce but not star in an original series by the year 2000, according to her producer credits on IMDb, the show was never produced.