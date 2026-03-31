Anthony Bourdain Created A Gourmet Chocolate Bar - Here's What Happened To It

Anthony Bourdain was a great chef and connoisseur of equally great food, but he wasn't typically known for desserts, for good reason. Bourdain himself didn't typically like dessert; as he once told Publishers' Weekly, "if I had to lose one course for the rest of my life it would be dessert." But that didn't stop him from co-creating a chocolate bar with his friend, chef Eric Ripert of the restaurant Le Bernardin.

The duo partnered with master chocolatier Christopher Curtin of Éclat Chocolate to produce the Good & Evil bar, which launched in 2012. It was a large bar of 72% dark chocolate (the "good" in the name, supposedly representing Ripert's personality) studded with cacao nibs (the "evil" was of course Bourdain's contribution).

The bar cost a whopping $18, nearly $26 in today's money, but it was a viral and critical hit. Bourdain and Ripert relaunched Good & Evil in 2016 as a Williams Sonoma exclusive for $12.95 ($17.85 in 2026 dollars). They followed that up in 2017 with Salt & Sin, another 72% dark Williams Sonoma exclusive with sea salt, orange, fennel, and spices. However, upon Bourdain's untimely death in 2018, Curtin announced that both bars would be discontinued out of respect for his memory.