Here's What Anthony Bourdain's Least Favorite Meal Was, Period

Chef and writer Anthony Bourdain was many things to the food world, but a lover of desserts was not one of them. While promoting his 2016 cookbook, "Appetites," he famously told Publishers Weekly that the reason the chapter on desserts consisted of only a single page is because "I just don't like dessert." Cue the eye twitching. Who doesn't like a chocolate chip cookie or a slice of tiramisu after a meal? Anthony Bourdain, that's who.

The "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" host went on to explain that baking simply wasn't in his culinary repertoire, as he wasn't a baker or pastry chef. "I'm not good at pastries. I can't bake. That might explain my love/hate relationship with pastry chefs," he said. "If I had to lose one course for the rest of my life it would be dessert." But before you lose it altogether at the thought of Bourdain never sampling delicious slices of pie, cake, or ice cream sundaes to cap off a meal, there was at least one dish he didn't mind lingering over as his meal wound to a close.