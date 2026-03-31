10 Old-School Cookies We Wish Would Make A Comeback In 2026
There are few things that inspire childhood nostalgia quite like cookies we grew up with, but are no longer around today. They bring back fond memories of after-school snacks with grandma and becoming a lunchbox legend on the playground. Tragically, many of our favorite cookies from popular brands have been lost to the past. In some cases, the brand changed the recipe. In others, they chose to discontinue them or replace them with new products. Many of these cookies disappeared from shelves, and while they are gone, they are not forgotten.
The memory of these childhood treats remains vivid for many nostalgic adults, and simply seeing the old school packaging or hearing the classic jingle can bring back the taste, texture, and feeling of enjoying these favorite treats. These products have all but disappeared from shelves, but plenty of fans still hold out hope that they might return someday.
Oreo Big Stuf
Oreo Big Stuf was a short-lived product that Nabisco sold between 1987 and 1991. Despite its short reign, however, it made a lasting impression on cookie-lovers everywhere. This individually-wrapped cookie was more than double the size of a normal Oreo. In addition to the catchy jingle that nostalgic adults still remember to this day, fans adored this version of the Oreo because it was soft instead of crumbly. Some customers long for the return of this unique, large cookie sandwich so much that there's a petition online to bring it back to shelves.
For now, the closest thing to the Oreo Big Stuf is the Mega Stuf Oreo. These are regular Oreo cookies with more creme filling than the original and double stuf varieties, but they don't feature those soft cookies that fans raved about with the old-school Oreo Big Stuf. One Facebook poster writes, "Oreo Big Stuf cookies were wildly huge and absolutely amazing. You don't know true joy until you've held an Oreo like a salami sandwich. One of my most-missed snacks!" Now, it's just another iconic lunchbox snack from the '90s that we likely won't see again.
Keebler Sweet Spots
For the chocolate fans who love a good Hershey's kiss, the Keebler Sweet Spots were what dreams are made of. These bite-sized shortbread cookies featured a big chocolate drop in the center that boasted a "big, BIG chocolatey taste", according to the 1992 advertisement. One nostalgic fan on Reddit writes, "I loved these as a kid because it was mostly a big chocolate 'Hershey kiss' disguised as a cookie."
The small cookies came in packs of four, which made them perfect for school lunches, so customers can't understand why these chocolate-dollop treats had to be discontinued. Fortunately, some people out there have found that Keebler makes a worthy alternative to these nostalgic bites. The E.L. Fudge Double Stuffed cookies, that Keebler still makes today, are reminiscent of the Sweet Spots, though they contain chocolate creme between two cookies instead of the chocolate drop that '90s kids loved.
Nabisco Suddenly S'Mores
This popular 1990s cookie sandwich was the first attempt at taking s'mores from the campfire to the microwave, to create melty, gooey, delicious S'mores right at home. The novel snack featured two graham cracker cookies dipped in fudge, with marshmallow in between. You simply popped it in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds to allow the marshmallow to warm and expand, and the result was a delicious s'mores cookie sandwich — no campfire necessary. They could also be enjoyed on their own without being nuked, which some customers actually preferred.
One food blogger at Dinosaur Dracula remembers the cookie fondly, writing, "When you bit into Suddenly S'mores, your mouth lit up like Vegas." They bring back memories of after-school snacks, sleepovers, and treats at Grandma's house for many '90s babies. Nostalgic fans recall the excited feeling of pressing your face to the microwave, watching the marshmallow expand. Despite the novelty of this treat in 1990, it's unlikely we'll see the return of Nabisco's Suddenly S'Mores, since it's easy enough to make a microwave s'more sandwich with your own ingredients.
Keebler Magic Middles
Keebler Magic Middles were shortbread cookies that had a surprise gooey, fudge-like center. They became wildly popular in the late '80s, and inspire strong feelings of nostalgia from fans to this day. They were so popular, in fact, that after a few years, Keebler even released a mini version of the cookies, called Keebler Mini Middles, which featured the same fudgey center in smaller, bite-sized cookies. Then, one day, Magic Middles mysteriously vanished, and no one knows why.
Some fans speculate that Keebler needed the equipment used to make the Magic Middles for another cookie line. Unfortunately, there's no word of Magic Middles returning, despite customer requests. Thankfully, fans have discovered a worthy alternative to the magic treasures at Aldi — the Hazelnut Biscuits, filled with hazelnut and cocoa cream, taste similar to Magic Middles, and may satisfy that longing some customers have for their old Keebler favorites.
Nabisco Apple Newtons
You can still find Fig Newtons, which have now been renamed just "Newtons", in the aisles at most grocery stores. However, Nabisco used to make these tasty treats in several different flavors in the '80s, including blueberry, strawberry, cherry, and perhaps the most popular, apple. Customers cannot understand why the company discontinued apple and the other flavors while keeping fig on the shelves. One Reddit commenter writes, "Of all those flavors who'da thunk FIG would be the winner!!!!"
Another disappointed fan writes in a Reddit thread, "They were a staple, and then one day they were just gone. Like why? How in the world is the best tasting treat in existence being discontinued???" Apple, along with many of the other fruit flavors, all but disappeared by the 2010s as the Newton line simplified its flavor offerings. The company did temporarily sell an apple cinnamon Newton, but fans claim it didn't hold a candle to the original apple flavor, leaving them longing for the "semi-healthy delights" of the early 2000s.
Burry's Fudgetown
The Burry Biscuit Corporation was one of the major suppliers of Girl Scout cookies in the 1960s. If you go far enough back in the cookie archives, you might recall the popular Fudgetown cookies from around the same time, which were wildly popular. Per an advertisement from 1966 (via YouTube), Fudgetown cookies were marketed as the cookie with so much fudge, "it pops out of the top". The product featured two flower-shaped chocolate cookies with a hole in the center and fudge creme in between them.
Customers remember popping the fudge out of the middle and eating it separately, as a kid, and then putting the cookie around their finger like a ring. The Fudgetown cookies remained popular through the '70s and appear to have been discontinued sometime in the '80s. With so many other fudge-flavored cookies on the market, including several fudge creme cookies from Keebler, it's unlikely we'll have a return to Fudgetown, but they still remain fresh in the memories and hearts of '70s kids!
Nabisco Snackwell's
Nabisco released Snackwell's cookies in 1992, at the peak of the low-fat (and slightly misguided) snacking craze. The snack was a fat-free devil's food cookie cake, marketed as a healthy alternative to other cookies. These were so popular that, within three years of their release, they became the most popular cookies in America — they even surpassed Oreos, which had topped the charts for 80 years. It wasn't just the health marketing that made these cookies so beloved, though. Customers recall the distinctly pleasant spongy texture of the cake and wafer, which felt lighter than other cookies.
One Reddit poster explains, "I used to love those. Not because of the fat free health kick advertising, I really liked the taste. They were so much lighter than a regular cookie and had a little marshmallow too." Nabisco made Snackwell's until 2017 and then sold the brand to Back to Nature Foods, which changed the formula. They ultimately stopped production in 2022, joining the other nostalgic discontinued lunchbox foods.
Girl Scouts Thanks-a-Lots
Several Girl Scout cookies have disappeared over the years, including popular cookies like the discontinued Savannah Smiles. Among these sorely missed Girl Scout cookies are the Thanks-a-Lots, which were unique for the "thank you" message written in five different languages on the cookies. These popular shortbread cookies had a fudge bottom and had a long, successful run between 2006 and 2021 before being replaced by Lemon-Ups.
Lemon-Ups featured positive inspirational messages such as "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator," but customers still long for the Thanks-a-Lot shortbreads. So much so, in fact, that there is a petition online, begging Girl Scouts to bring them back, which has garnered thousands of signatures. When asked what retired Girl Scout cookie fans would like to see return, several Reddit users chimed in to say things like "Thanks a lot is the only right answer!" and some claim that they would be perfectly happy to see some other flavors disappear if it meant they could have this flavor back.
Nabisco Almost Homes
These soft-baked cookies are like a nostalgic call to the comforting homey vibes of the '80s and '90s. The idea was that they tasted "almost homemade," and as one of the earlier packaged soft-bake cookies, the rich chocolate chips, and the cozy branding from the packaging, customers had no problem buying into the idea. In 1985, the brand released a new and improved version of the cookies, which claimed to include 20% more chocolate chips.
Customers claim they remember the cookies tasting just like homemade chocolate chip cookies, fresh out of the oven, and many wish they were still available today. The company also carried other flavors that screamed '80s, including old-school flavors like oatmeal raisin, old-fashioned sugar, and banana walnut. However, despite initial excitement over the product, competition increased as other cookie-producers brought their own soft cookies to market, and Almost Home cookies couldn't survive the soft cookie wars. This is one of many discontinued cookies we likely aren't getting back.
Sunshine Lemon Coolers
These citrusy cookies, made by Sunshine, were launched in 1955 and fit right into the lemon desserts craze of the '60s and '70s. They were small, round shortbread cookies covered in a healthy dusting of lemon-infused powdered sugar. For many, these powdered cookies were the ones that got people hooked on the bright, bold flavors of lemon desserts. According to one nostalgic fan on Reddit, what made the Sunshine Lemon Coolers so uniquely tasty was that they "had lemon pieces IN the cookie as well as the tart sweet powder they were covered in."
Sadly, the Lemon Coolers were discontinued in the '90s, when Sunshine merged with Keebler. It's clear, though, that customers will not soon forget these citrusy treats, as there are several copycat recipes online that try to recreate them. Also, some fans claim that the Trader Joe's Key Lime cookies are just as good, if not better than the original Coolers, so you're in luck if you're willing to bake them.