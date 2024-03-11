Savannah Smiles: The Origin Of The Discontinued Girl Scout Cookie

Many people get excited when cookie season rolls around — what's better than stocking your pantry with boxes of delicious cookies while donating to a youth organization? Tasty treats for a good cause? Yes, please. Most of us have our go-to's when ordering Girl Scout cookies — Thin Mints, Caramel deLites (aka Samoas), and Peanut Butter Patties (aka Tagalongs) among the most popular. Yet, while these cookies have stayed strong over the years, other varieties have been less successful or had their time in the spotlight only to gradually lose sales over time.

It's safe to say that some people were disappointed in 2020 to find that Savannah Smiles was no longer on the order form. These lemon shortbread cookies dusted with powdered sugar had a decent run from 2011 to 2019. The cookie was named after Savannah, Georgia — the city where Girl Scouts began and founder Juliette Gordon Low was born. The "smiles" part of the name comes from the classic Brownie/Girl Scout Smiles song ("I've got something in my pocket, it belongs across my face..."). In 2012, Little Brownie Bakers, one of two licensed bakers for Girl Scout cookies in the U.S., described Savannah Smiles: "This lemon wedge cookie is cool and crisp, with just the right number of lemon chips to deliver tiny bursts of happiness. And, when you hold it right, you'll quickly be reminded of that world-famous 'Girl Scout Smile'." But alas, the cookie was retired like several other varieties over the years.