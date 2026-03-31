This Herb Does Wonders For Attracting Hummingbirds To Your Garden
A backyard garden should be the type of masterpiece that is perfect for hosting a summer barbecue party, reading a book while sipping on a homemade frosty iced coffee frappe, and growing herbs that can be used in your culinary pursuits. But adding these fragrant greens to your garden doesn't have to be completely self-serving. There is one woody herb that hummingbirds — those little birds that are vibrant and fast as a whip — will love. Hanging or creeping rosemary is an invitation that these little birds cannot resist.
While hummingbirds are attracted to vivid colors (hence why the liquid in a bird feeder designed specifically for them is red), creeping rosemary is a Mediterranean plant that grows between eight and ten feet and droops and cascades from flower planters and has beautiful pale blue flowers. They also have a structural trumpet-like feature that makes them appealing. Hanging rosemary's flowers are just the right shape for these creatures to insert their long beaks and extract the nectar. In fact, these types of flowering plants can only be pollinated by hummingbirds. The flavor and smell have a pine-like quality that keeps hummingbirds coming back on repeat.
Other herbs to plant with it
If you are going to grow creeping rosemary, make certain you plant it in an area with full sun — it thrives in heat and humidity. Additionally, the soil needs good drainage to become drought-tolerant. You also want to plant it in groups of three for a more natural aesthetic. The upside to this is that hummingbirds will like the overcrowded look with this flowering herb because that means more nectar to nosh on.
Other tubular-shaped flowering herbs that work well with creeping rosemary and will attract hummingbirds include pineapple sage, red bee balm, and lavender. These herbs will not only make your garden smell and feel like you stumbled into a natural, herby oasis, but they will also offer a nice contrast in use and color.
If you are looking for ways to make your green space more beautiful, check out some of the best gardening tips from Martha Stewart; she won't steer you wrong. Stewart is also a fan of using native plants to fuel hummingbirds' flight and recommends adding a bird bath or a misting machine. They like a gentle spray, and it will provide hummingbirds with a place to rest and relax.