This Herb Does Wonders For Attracting Hummingbirds To Your Garden

A backyard garden should be the type of masterpiece that is perfect for hosting a summer barbecue party, reading a book while sipping on a homemade frosty iced coffee frappe, and growing herbs that can be used in your culinary pursuits. But adding these fragrant greens to your garden doesn't have to be completely self-serving. There is one woody herb that hummingbirds — those little birds that are vibrant and fast as a whip — will love. Hanging or creeping rosemary is an invitation that these little birds cannot resist.

While hummingbirds are attracted to vivid colors (hence why the liquid in a bird feeder designed specifically for them is red), creeping rosemary is a Mediterranean plant that grows between eight and ten feet and droops and cascades from flower planters and has beautiful pale blue flowers. They also have a structural trumpet-like feature that makes them appealing. Hanging rosemary's flowers are just the right shape for these creatures to insert their long beaks and extract the nectar. In fact, these types of flowering plants can only be pollinated by hummingbirds. The flavor and smell have a pine-like quality that keeps hummingbirds coming back on repeat.