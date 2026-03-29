This Costco Kirkland Soup Is Worth Buying Every Time, According To Our Taste Test

Shoppers are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting a filling soup from Costco. Though several canned options are available, there are also many chilled varieties that you can grab from the deli section that have a fresher vibe. Some of these soups are made by well-known names like Clam Shack and Panera. However, Costco also carries a line of its own-brand Kirkland soups, and one in particular is worth buying every time: the chicken tortilla soup. Full of flavor, zesty with lime juice, and wonderfully brothy, this offering was the winner in our taste test of 8 soups from Costco, ranked worst to best.

Costco's scrumptious soup gave off an immediately inviting aroma upon heating, which set the scene for what was to come next. Made with white chicken meat and plenty of vegetables, including corn, onions, roasted poblano peppers, carrots, and green onions, the base was packed with flavor. Unlike some of the other soups we tried that were dense and thick, this offering was more like a classic soup with a lighter homemade quality. Plus, the individual components were of a manageable size, so every spoonful hit the spot. There was also a brightness to the broth, likely from the presence of lime juice concentrate, and it was salted perfectly.

Costco's chicken tortilla soup is sold in a 2-pack (each container weighs 32 ounces, and there are seven servings across both tubs), and can be heated on the stovetop or microwave.