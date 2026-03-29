Cava Bought This Cult-Favorite Chain Before Rebranding All Of Its Locations

Born in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., Cava has become a popular choice for fast-casual Mediterranean food in California, Texas, Florida, and 26 other states nationwide. That wasn't always the case, though, as this company expanded in part by absorbing and rebranding an older, more established, but fundamentally similar rival: Zoës Kitchen.

Zoës Kitchen was a prominent part of the fast-casual scene in America's sun belt, a strip of sunny-weather states stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts. Like Cava, it also served Mediterranean food and had a well-earned reputation for freshness that still has some fans missing it.

Despite everything Zoës Kitchen had going for it, Cava acquired the company in 2018. By 2023, all locations had closed or been rebranded as Cava, and there's little chance the Zoës name will ever return. The reasons have to do with some of the fundamentals of business, as proven true by Cava's significant growth since the once-misunderstood acquisition.