8 Types Of Tortillas And The Best Ways To Use Them

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Few foods are as emblematic of Mexican culture as the tortilla. Forms of these thin, round flatbreads have existed in indigenous Mexican cultures for at least 10,000 years, and today, tortillas continue to be an essential staple of the Mexican table, where they still appear at every meal in many households. Tortillas not only shaped menus, but the contours of daily life. For centuries, the labor-intensive tasks of preparing and grinding grain and shaping and cooking tortillas fell mostly to women, who dedicated much of their workday to tortilla production.

This started to change in the 19th century, when new technology made mass commercial production of tortillas possible. This also made them more readily available outside Mexican households, paving the way for the mainstream popularization of tacos and burritos. But hints of the old ways remain even in mass-produced, store-bought tortillas. Different regions of Mexico developed their own styles of tortillas, which vary according to local ingredients and tastes. Today, the wide variety of tortillas available in Mexican markets reflects these traditions. To explain some of these different styles and the best ways to enjoy them, we've enlisted the help of Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, author of the cookbook Muy Bueno: Three Generations of Authentic Mexican Flavor and creator of an award-winning blog focused on family stories and traditional Mexican recipes.