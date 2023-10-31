Brighten Your Diwali Celebration With Some Golden Flaky Samosas

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is about more than the victory of light over darkness, as enacted by Lord Rama's victory over a demon king. It's also, like so many autumnal celebrations, a time of fellowship and feasting. If you're new to Indian cuisine and want to put another arrow in your culinary quiver, try making (or at least eating) one of the most delectable of Diwali's food traditions, samosas.

Samosas are fried pastries stuffed with savory fillings and spices. They're flaky, aromatic, and unutterably delicious when dipped into various chutneys made from tamarind or cilantro. Enjoyed all over South Asia, the most familiar version is probably aloo samosas. These palm-sized, potato and pea-stuffed triangular-shaped snacks are offered in nearly every Indian restaurant. As samosas are a versatile dish, the pastries come in various sizes and can be filled with minced fish, lamb, or cauliflower, depending on the region.