Sounds yummy, right? It's no wonder Audrey Hepburn enjoyed eating vanilla ice cream and maple syrup, but if you want to try the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" star's take on the dessert, you will want to choose the type of maple syrup you use wisely. It can influence the experience of this combination in a dramatic way. A dark, robust maple syrup is going to make for a bold, intense maple taste, while a light golden variety will add a subtle, more delicate bite with just a hint of maple.

To enjoy this frozen treat to its fullest, consider chilling the bowls before scooping your ice cream. Additionally, warm the syrup ever so slightly. This will cause the ice cream to lose that firm chill and place it in that in-between state where its creamy taste melds with the syrup, which is even more decadent.

What type of vanilla ice cream is best? That's really a matter of preference. Try one from Daily Meal's ultimate vanilla ice cream taste test. Whatever you choose, just make sure it is a high-quality ice cream brand. And while the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador liked hers frill-free, that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider topping it off with some crushed pecans for a butter-pecan ice cream vibe.