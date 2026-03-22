How Liam Neeson's 'Cup Of Tea Test' Helps Him Pick His Next Movie Role

When it comes to film, actors like Liam Neeson set the bar for great storytelling and drawing their audience in. That's because the "Taken" actor has a certain set of skills that helps him choose just the right project. In a 2023 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Neeson revealed he has a test that is steeped in good writing. Neeson said, "I always call it my 'cup of tea test', if my agent sends me a script, and I get to page five and I think [distractedly] 'Oh, I must make some tea.' That's not a good sign."

Maybe we should add this test to our ultimate tea guide! Of course, if he likes what he is reading, tea doesn't come until he has read through the entirety of a script. He further shared, "But if I can get through the whole script, and think [excitedly] 'Oh, I must make some tea!' Then that's yes! It's a good sign."

Drinking tea is quite Irish, but Neeson, who says he has been drinking tea since he was two, confessed that he had to give up the habit of drinking it throughout the day. It was giving him cramps and not helping him feel his best. So, now, he opts for decaf, but not just any decaf.