How Liam Neeson's 'Cup Of Tea Test' Helps Him Pick His Next Movie Role
When it comes to film, actors like Liam Neeson set the bar for great storytelling and drawing their audience in. That's because the "Taken" actor has a certain set of skills that helps him choose just the right project. In a 2023 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Neeson revealed he has a test that is steeped in good writing. Neeson said, "I always call it my 'cup of tea test', if my agent sends me a script, and I get to page five and I think [distractedly] 'Oh, I must make some tea.' That's not a good sign."
Maybe we should add this test to our ultimate tea guide! Of course, if he likes what he is reading, tea doesn't come until he has read through the entirety of a script. He further shared, "But if I can get through the whole script, and think [excitedly] 'Oh, I must make some tea!' Then that's yes! It's a good sign."
Drinking tea is quite Irish, but Neeson, who says he has been drinking tea since he was two, confessed that he had to give up the habit of drinking it throughout the day. It was giving him cramps and not helping him feel his best. So, now, he opts for decaf, but not just any decaf.
Make it Yorkshire
You won't find Liam Neeson gulping down a fast-food sweet tea. He likes to sip on a cup of hot decaf Yorkshire tea; it is actually his Achilles heel. In fact, he likes it so much that when he travels to the United States, he brings his own. He also took a stab, albeit fair, at Americans when it comes to tea. He told USA Today, in a 2014 interview, "Americans really don't know how to make tea." After all, that drink is what pushed a then-fledgling nation to dump a whole lot of the brew into the Boston Harbor, while transforming George Washington into a coffee connoisseur.
But Neeson is not alone in his love for Yorkshire tea. In 2019, it became the best-selling tea in Britain. This tea is not fancy. It is a third-generation Yorkshire family business that came to life in 1886. Its taste is strong but smooth. If you find it too bitter, you can add a little milk and sugar to it to soften the experience for your taste buds.