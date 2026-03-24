9 Store-Bought Cold Brew Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

Fun fact about me: It took 40 years of living on this planet for me to become a coffee drinker. It was never my thing, so either midlife stress or political chaos has turned me into a full-time bean brat. Living in Maine, I have a lot of amazing coffee shops to enjoy, but it's stove-top cooking most days in this economy. That's why I decided to take a look at the top store-bought cold brew coffees to see if any are worth buying.

I don't know why I'm attracted to cold brew, but I'm thrilled you can get it anywhere. Unlike hot coffee, cold brew is made from ground coffee that's cold-steeped in filtered water. Most of the coffees on this list were steeped for 10 hours, but that timing can range anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. It's said this process creates lower acidity, a smoother, sweeter taste, and overall the cold brew process results in much more caffeine. To be clear, there's a definite difference between cold brew and iced coffee.

I found nine options in my area and tasted them all, looking at pricing, quantity, quality, and — of course — flavor profile and taste. Were any of these pre-made coffees actually good? Let's find out.