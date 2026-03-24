9 Store-Bought Cold Brew Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best
Fun fact about me: It took 40 years of living on this planet for me to become a coffee drinker. It was never my thing, so either midlife stress or political chaos has turned me into a full-time bean brat. Living in Maine, I have a lot of amazing coffee shops to enjoy, but it's stove-top cooking most days in this economy. That's why I decided to take a look at the top store-bought cold brew coffees to see if any are worth buying.
I don't know why I'm attracted to cold brew, but I'm thrilled you can get it anywhere. Unlike hot coffee, cold brew is made from ground coffee that's cold-steeped in filtered water. Most of the coffees on this list were steeped for 10 hours, but that timing can range anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. It's said this process creates lower acidity, a smoother, sweeter taste, and overall the cold brew process results in much more caffeine. To be clear, there's a definite difference between cold brew and iced coffee.
I found nine options in my area and tasted them all, looking at pricing, quantity, quality, and — of course — flavor profile and taste. Were any of these pre-made coffees actually good? Let's find out.
How I ranked 9 store-bought cold brew coffee brands
For this taste test, I went in search of the top store-bought cold brew coffees, examining ready-to-drink options only — no coffee concentrates here. I tried each coffee cold and plain to assess the flavor profile. Between each sip, I enjoyed a swig of cucumber lemon water. Fun fact number two: This is a great way to clear your palate.
The main focus of my ranking was taste. Therefore, I was looking for a smooth sip where I could taste the depth of what the beans had to offer. It was clear that some of these coffees used high-quality products and others definitely did not.
9. Nature's Promise
Though I'm new to the coffee scene, it seems I'm already a snob. Coming in last place is the Nature's Promise brand, which can be found for under $5 a bottle at stores like Stop & Shop, Star Market, Hannaford, and more.
This unsweetened dark roast features a bean blend from Peru and Honduras that's roasted and brewed in the U.S. One serving of 12 ounces has 10 calories and 198 milligrams of caffeine. It's USDA Organic, contains no GMOS, and it's Rainforest Alliance Certified.
The label might seem great, but the coffee isn't. This cold brew tastes and smells like instant coffee, and if you're unfamiliar, that's not a trait you want in any coffee experience. It's really bitter — almost burnt tasting — with no other flavors of note. There was no depth here or pleasure in the sip. This was not my local coffee shop's coffee, to say the least. If you're looking for a smooth cup of cold brew, this isn't it.
8. Barissimo
Placing 8th was Aldi's option: Barissimo Organic Cold Brew Medium Roast Coffee. One serving of 12 ounces has 10 calories and 198 milligrams of caffeine. At just under $5 a bottle, this one seems a tad overpriced for what you get.
While USDA certified organic, and made with regenerative organic beans — which are a sustainable food source — I wasn't impressed. One sip and I said to myself, "This is coffee water." The smell was inviting, with bold and rich notes, but the flavor profile didn't match up. It's smooth because there's no depth, but it has a synthetic aftertaste. This one locked in 8th because it wasn't bitter, but that's not saying much.
Without a satisfying sip and nothing here that really screamed "good" coffee, it stays at the back of the list. You might be able to dress this one up with cold foams or creamers, but I'd pick another brand altogether ... especially for the price.
7. Good & Gather
Up next is Target's Good & Gather brand with a Black Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee. This one rings in at under $4 and features 15 calories in a 12-ounce pour with no caffeine data on the label. It also features 100% Arabica beans, a Rainforest Alliance certification, and a Fair Trade label as well. This cold brew was a step up from the last two options, but not by much.
There was a strong coffee smell before the sip, offering a deep and rich vibe, but the first sip reflected another watery cold brew option. I will say, I did get some nutty notes within the profile, but the aftertaste leaned bitter — which put this one lower in the ranking. It wasn't horrible, but I wouldn't drink it again.
For the price, this one might work for some, especially if you're a Target shopper. However, there's only so much milk and sugar can do. If you actually like the taste of coffee, keep reading.
6. Kirkland Signature
Next on this list is Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee — a Costco buy. This coffee used to come in a larger package, but now you can buy a 12-pack case for (depending on location) around $17.00 – less commitment. These 11-ounce cans each feature 15 calories and 225 milligrams of caffeine. The coffee itself is 100% Colombian beans, but the coffee is roasted and packaged in the U.S.
When you first open the can, the smell is quite pungent. It has notes that are reminiscent of a cocktail. The taste is also a lot to take, as it's bold and extremely bitter. The coffee itself seemed thin.
I truly think it's the can that ruins this one for me, and keeps it lower on the list. There's absolutely a metallic tang that messes with the flavor profile and smell. If you can get past the metal, you might like this one. You're better off grabbing Costco's Caramel Cold Brew Freeze at the food court and calling it a day, or even springing for one of the best canned coffee brands.
5. bettergoods
Breaking into the top five is the bettergoods brand from Walmart. I tried the Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee, which rang in at under $5. This one is made with 100% Arabica beans and features 20 calories and 200 milligrams of caffeine in 12 fluid ounces. The label also boasts no artificial flavors.
Speaking of the label, this one told me that I'd find deep chocolate notes with a balanced flavor profile. I politely disagree. This is another container that gave off a cocktail or tonic-type smell over rich coffee. The coffee itself was thin, and the flavor matched that watery feel. There were some light, nutty notes, but any proposed depth was lost in the mix. I didn't find any chocolate; only a bitter aftertaste.
Maybe my coffee standards are too high, but there are a few on the list worth buying. Keep reading, and you might find a store-bought cold brew perfect for you and your taste buds.
4. Pop & Bottle
I had to step up this store-bought cold brew tasting, so I went to my local Whole Foods to see what they had. Here, I found Pop & Bottle Organic Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee. In terms of pricing, this was better than expected. One bottle will cost you about $7.
Regarding the nutrition facts, this one features 10 calories and 100 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce serving, which places the caffeine ratio far below the others on this list. While the energizing effects might be lackluster, the company works hard to produce an ethical product. This one is USDA Organic, 1% of sales support female farmers, and its coffee beans are sourced in part from female farm cooperatives. Altogether, the brand is pretty impressive.
How did it taste? Like clean, strong black coffee. I didn't find any burned or bitter notes. You can smell and taste the roast, and overall, it was a solid sip. The price is a little higher than the rest, but between the ethical production and the fact that a cup of coffee at a shop is the same price as the bottle, this is a decent option for store-bought cold brew.
3. STōK
The top three cold brews offered some far better contenders than others on this store-bought list. Like me, my boyfriend is also a coffee snob, but store-bought is a time and money saver with his work schedule. This coffee is his go-to brand. Taking the third place position is STōK Bold & Smooth Un-Sweet Black Cold Brew Coffee. You can find this one at most retailers for around $6, but if you love this brand, head to Costco for the two-pack and save yourself some cash.
This coffee features 15 calories and 125 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce pour. It's also brewed with Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, and apparently, this is meant for the folks who take their coffee black.
When it came to taste, STōK had an earthy flavor with roasted notes throughout. While it was a little bitter, it was smooth at the end and offered a good sipping experience. What kept it from the top two? Smoothness. First and second place were smoother and simply had more flavor, but this one is definitely worth trying.
3. Califia Farms
Taking the runner-up spot is Califia Farms Pure Black Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee. Each bottle will run you anywhere from $4.50 to $6, depending on where you buy. Look around and get a better deal if you can. Whether at Target or local grocery stores, it's all the same product.
Califia Farms' cold brew is made with 100% Arabica beans and a whole list of labels. Vegan, kosher, gluten-free, NON-GMO, 100% recycled plastic, and BPA-free — is there anything they missed? In 12 fluid ounces, you'll find 15 calories and 175 milligrams of caffeine.
The brand claims its coffee offers notes of apple, caramel, and cocoa. I will say, this time the label wasn't completely wrong. What I appreciated most was the cocoa, and I got that right away from the first sip. It's chocolatey, bitter in a way that's not acidic, and smooth at the end. This was the first option on the list that felt like an elevated coffee. For price and taste, I recommend giving this one a try. Coffee is a personal preference, so if Califia Farms doesn't work for you, keep reading.
1. Trader Joe's
I honestly didn't know who would take the first-place spot when I started this taste test, but Trader Joe's won this competition without a doubt. While this bottle is smaller than most with a higher price tag at over $5, the taste pushes this one to the top of the list.
Trader Joe's cold brew is small-batch made from 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, steeped in cold water for at least 12 hours. You won't find reconstituted coffee, preservatives, or additives in this bottle. What you will find is 15 calories and 250 milligrams of caffeine in 12 fluid ounces.
The flavor profile is deep and smooth, offering a rich, chocolatey taste without bitter notes or an overly roasted flavor. I both enjoyed this one plain, and with my sweet cream addition (for example, Chobani has so many good flavors to try). If you're looking for store-bought, this cold brew is a must-try. Smooth, flavorful, and bold — what more could you need?