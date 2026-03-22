8 Best Celebrity Chef Hot Ones Episodes To Watch Right Now

Hot Ones is one of the most entertaining and unique interview shows, inviting celebrity guests to answer burning questions while suffering through wings doused in some of the world's hottest hot sauces. The combination of host Sean Evans' excellent interview skills and fascinating questions with the guests' extreme reactions to the wings makes the show engaging. Over the course of hundreds of episodes, the show has hosted several celebrity chefs, who have garnered millions of views and inspired tons of internet memes and quotable moments.

Viewers often have higher expectations for the spice tolerance of the celebrity chefs who appear on the show, due to their food knowledge, but there is a truly miraculous range of reactions to the hot sauce from the food experts. From relentless sweating and swearing to bathroom close calls and complete chaos, the Rings of Death bring out the unexpected in many contestants. Other guests, however, maintain their grace and composure, which is sometimes even more shocking to viewers. These are some of the best celebrity chef Hot Ones episodes that you should watch right now.