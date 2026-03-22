8 Best Celebrity Chef Hot Ones Episodes To Watch Right Now
Hot Ones is one of the most entertaining and unique interview shows, inviting celebrity guests to answer burning questions while suffering through wings doused in some of the world's hottest hot sauces. The combination of host Sean Evans' excellent interview skills and fascinating questions with the guests' extreme reactions to the wings makes the show engaging. Over the course of hundreds of episodes, the show has hosted several celebrity chefs, who have garnered millions of views and inspired tons of internet memes and quotable moments.
Viewers often have higher expectations for the spice tolerance of the celebrity chefs who appear on the show, due to their food knowledge, but there is a truly miraculous range of reactions to the hot sauce from the food experts. From relentless sweating and swearing to bathroom close calls and complete chaos, the Rings of Death bring out the unexpected in many contestants. Other guests, however, maintain their grace and composure, which is sometimes even more shocking to viewers. These are some of the best celebrity chef Hot Ones episodes that you should watch right now.
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray joins Sean Evans for a Thanksgiving episode on Season 2 of the show that has garnered more than 5 million views. The Food Network television personality, best-selling cookbook author, and lifestyle magazine editor-in-chief was one of the first celebrity chef appearances on the show and conquered the wings of death with a uniquely brave approach. Ray claims in the Hot Ones episode that she is extremely picky about her wings and decides to mainline the sauces off of a spoon instead of eating the wings. Even Sean was impressed, claiming she "revolutionized the game" with her approach.
Her bravery put her in the Hot Ones Hall of Fame for some viewers. One fan on Reddit claims she's the heavyweight of the show, writing, "Rachel Ray is top of the mountain. She did spoonfuls of just sauce. That's way hotter (and worse) than any other method." The pair discusses everything from Rachael's iconic catchphrases to her music taste, and she even gives Sean some advice on his tagline for the show. She handles the heat with class, describing the flavor profile of each sauce, even when she ends up drooling and in tears from the infamous Da'Bomb.
Guy Fieri
Few celebrity chefs are as entertaining as the Mayor of Flavortown, so it comes as no surprise that his Hot Ones interview is well worth watching. The personality-plus chef appears on Season 3, Episode 15 of the show, prepared for his taste buds to be completely dissolved. His appreciation for spice is evident as he breezes through some of the spiciest sauces, save for what he refers to as "eyeball sweat" on the last three wings. He discusses "Diners, Dine-ins, and Drives" and sets the record straight on his status as a "meme God" as well as the true origin of his bowling ball shirts. He even gives a shoutout to his friend Rachael Ray, giving her praise for mainlining the sauces on her episode of the show.
Fieri manages to make his way through the whole challenge without a single sip of milk or water, earning praise from viewers. Commenters on the video also appreciate how down-to-earth the chef appears. One YouTube comment reads, "I'm sorry but I almost cried when he used his self-promotion time to tell you to teach your kids to cook. That is IT!!!!!!! If you can, do it! You are doing them the biggest service!" The episode shows a side of Guy Fieri that fans don't always get to see. His impressive effortlessness to tackle each wing, iconic spiky hairstyle, and plain old likability make this episode a must-watch.
Alton Brown
Alton Brown approached the hot wing lineup with the poise and class that he has become known for. His appearance on Season 5 of the show racked up 11 million views and is a fun watch for those who grew up on his Food Network show "Good Eats," where he shared some incredibly useful cooking hacks. Alton shares his fascinating takes on how food media has changed, lamenting the fact that Instagram has changed the focus from culinary masterfulness and flavor to aesthetically pleasing pictures of food. He also gives Sean some masterful tips on how to eat while talking.
But what viewers love the most about the celebrity chef's episode is his analytical approach to the wings, describing the flavor profile of each one and ranking them based on flavor, even giving Sean honest feedback on his own First We Feast product. He maintains composure through the entire process, closing out the YouTube show with a legendary walkout line: "Fun show. Next time, try to get something hot, though." Fans can't help but laugh at the stark contrast to Gordon Ramsey's chaotic appearances, where he chugs Pepto Bismol and swears nonstop for 30 minutes.
Bobby Flay
In a podcast episode with his daughter, Bobby Flay claims to have written his career "on the back of a chili pepper" and discusses how influential the chili has been to his cooking, so he went into the Hot Ones challenge knowing the expectations for his tolerance to heat would be high. He approaches the wings carefully, setting a goal for himself not to swear throughout the process, but he loses that battle when he approaches the infamous Da'Bomb hot sauce that literally takes his breath away.
Viewers appreciate that, in comparison to some of the other non-chef celebrities that come on the show, Bobby actually describes the flavor profiles of each wing, making it more fun for foodies to watch. Plus, some viewers have fond nostalgia associated with Bobby's cooking shows, where he shares his best cooking tips. One comment on the YouTube video reads, "As a kid, Bobby Flay and Alton Brown had me glued to the TV. They inspired my love for cooking and to have now seen both on the show warms my heart. What a great episode. Love it!"
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's first appearance on Season 8 of Hot Ones remains the most viewed episode of all time, racking in more than 135 million views, beating out other highly viewed celebrity appearances, including Billie Eilish and Conan O'Brien. This episode is a hot mess of curse words, sweat, insults, and chaos, which is exactly what we'd expect from the foul-mouthed chef. Things really descend into chaos about 14 minutes in, when Ramsay exclaims, "I think that's burning a new f***ing ring on my a**...Now I know what that f***ing song means, Ring of Fire."
And that's only one of the many hilariously unhinged comments that come flying out of the chef's mouth as he struggles through the gauntlet of hot wings, which is why it is largely regarded as one of the best episodes of the show. Ramsay brought several tools to counteract the heat, including limes, lemon juice, and donuts. One of the most memorable moments from the show is when he poured himself an entire glass of Pepto Bismol and downed the entire thing.
Gordon Ramsay (again)
After his iconic first performance, Ramsay returns to the gauntlet with a Santa sack full of several new bizarre Hot Ones tactics and tools to counteract the heat, including a milk extinguisher. After insulting the wings on the first episode, claiming they were overcooked and dry, he brings his very own three-michelin-star wings for him and host Sean Evans to eat on the episode. Viewers love that while Gordon claims to be bringing some elegance to the show with his Michelin-star wings and heat-resistant cocktails, he cannot help but bring the chaos as well. One YouTube comment recounts the insanity that unfolds: "Sprays pepto across the table, fists peanut butter into his mouth, dunks last wing in ice water before spitting it everywhere."
His eccentric personality, the props he brings to the show, and the genuine rapport he and Evans have built since the first episode make the return episode as memorable as the first, according to some viewers. Although he keeps it together slightly better than the first go around, he remains shocked by the heat from the wings. By the time they reach the final wing, he states, "I didn't know whether to sneeze, fart, or piss myself." Pure entertainment!
Matty Matheson
The chaotic Canadian chef, known for his unfiltered responses and casual approach to cooking, appeared on an early episode of the show in 2016. It has remained a popular episode and continues to gain viewership in recent years, especially after his "The Bear" castmate, Jeremy Allen White, mentioned his performance in his own episode in 2025. Fans enjoyed the episode so much the first time around that they hope to see Matheson return to the show, to give him an opportunity to test the new sauce lineup.
Matheson opens up about his unique, rough-around-the-edges approach to cooking, and why he chooses to flip the typically snobbish world of chefs on its head to show that the reality of cooking is not always pretty. And despite tons of swearing, sweating, and some struggle on the hotter wings, he manages to genuinely compliment the show and the host before the final dab. His personality is just plain likable. One commenter on the YouTube episode writes, "this guy is the type of person everyone in the world wants to hang out with. this is the best f***ing episode so far guys. awesome."
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef critic brings her usual poise and grace to the Hot Ones stage, eating her way through the wings of death so easily that fans claim she is one of the toughest to ever complete the challenge. Unlike some other celebrity chefs, she doesn't critique the wings, but we know she's an expert based on her secret ingredient to make the crunchiest fried chicken. Her unfazed attitude towards the heat and her sophisticated palate are a refreshing contrast to some of the other chaotic episodes. One YouTube commenter described her as a hero, claiming she "practically yawned" her way through the lineup. Her calm demeanor almost matches Sean Evans, who has eaten hundreds of wings since starting Hot Ones.
What was particularly impressive was when she actually took a sip of Sean's own Hot Ones hot sauce straight from the bottle, and commented on its fruity, fermented flavor profile. She also gives Sean tips on being a professional eater and shares some of the wildest things she's eaten on Top Chef, including duck testicles, alligators, snakes, and kangaroo. Some fans claim her Indian heritage makes her tolerance to spice higher than average, while others claim she is simply a boss, but regardless, watching the class act casually consume some of the hottest sauces on the market makes her episode a must-watch.