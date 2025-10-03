Here's How Many Wings Sean Evans Has Eaten Since Starting Hot Ones
Sean Evans has become one of the most beloved interviewers in the pop culture world, and he's done so with his trusted chicken wings by his side. The juggernaut web series "Hot Ones" has spun off its own hot sauces in grocery stores, and it even has its own card game, but none of these additional properties are quite as iconic as Evans and his celebrity guests facing off against chicken wings of varying spice levels as the host conducts the interview. But even with so many iconic guests on the books, one of the show's most fascinating elements is just how many wings Evans has eaten over the show's 10-year run.
According to Evans himself, the rough estimate is actually a large range due to the sheer number of episodes he's made since the show debuted in 2015. "Over the course of doing this show, I've eaten an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 wings for the internet's amusement over the years," Evans revealed to Tasting Table in September 2025. "So, it's not really what I'm eating outside of work." This estimate from Evans is pretty close to what the number likely is, as the 360-plus episodes of the show have almost all included Evans eating 10 wings each, which would equate to the host consuming at least 3,600 chicken wings on camera to date.
What does Sean Evans actually like to eat?
Sean Evans also told Tasting Table that he thinks ice cream is the best sidekick in his frequent battles against chicken wings — a far cry from Gordon Ramsay's method of consuming water, Pepto Bismol, donuts, a lime, and straight lemon juice. However, when Evans isn't eating copious amounts of wings on screen, his diet is composed of other massively popular foods.
When Evans appearance on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meal" — a web series that also revealed Tom Hanks' love for In-N-Out and Greek salads — the "Hot Ones" host explained that most of his favorite foods appear on opposite ends of the price and quality spectrum. During the first course of his theoretical last meal, he expressed his love for Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme in the same breath as he praised the Wagyu Tacos from Nobu Malibu, a high-quality dish from a high-end restaurant.
While there are plenty of foods that Evans would likely prefer to spend his days eating, his appreciation for chicken wings persists. With each episode of the show still amassing millions of views 28 seasons into its run, the beloved "Hot Ones" host plans to continue eating the dish for as long as he can take it (via Variety).
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.