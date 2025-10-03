Here's How Many Wings Sean Evans Has Eaten Since Starting Hot Ones

Sean Evans has become one of the most beloved interviewers in the pop culture world, and he's done so with his trusted chicken wings by his side. The juggernaut web series "Hot Ones" has spun off its own hot sauces in grocery stores, and it even has its own card game, but none of these additional properties are quite as iconic as Evans and his celebrity guests facing off against chicken wings of varying spice levels as the host conducts the interview. But even with so many iconic guests on the books, one of the show's most fascinating elements is just how many wings Evans has eaten over the show's 10-year run.

According to Evans himself, the rough estimate is actually a large range due to the sheer number of episodes he's made since the show debuted in 2015. "Over the course of doing this show, I've eaten an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 wings for the internet's amusement over the years," Evans revealed to Tasting Table in September 2025. "So, it's not really what I'm eating outside of work." This estimate from Evans is pretty close to what the number likely is, as the 360-plus episodes of the show have almost all included Evans eating 10 wings each, which would equate to the host consuming at least 3,600 chicken wings on camera to date.