Padma Lakshmi's Secret For The Crunchiest Fried Chicken Possible

There is no one right way to make fried chicken — as long as you like the outcome, the sky's the limit. Making it doesn't have to be complicated either. Southern fried chicken need only be flavorful, crunchy, and delicious. Enter Padma Lakshmi and her secret ingredient that gives this comfort food the crispy texture your mouth anticipates. The creator of "Taste the Nation" revealed in her cookbook, "Tangy Tart Hot & Sweet: A World of Recipes for Every Day" that she uses crushed saltines, coupled with crushed Rice Krispie cereal, to create a coating that checks all the boxes for a perfect fried chicken.

The celebrity chef starts with a buttermilk brine to help penetrate the bird's skin and impart a lovely taste. This serves as the base layer of flavor for her fried chicken. Then she dredges the chicken pieces in flour and egg before rolling them around in the Saltine/Rice Krispies mixture. Saltines are crunchy and salty by design while the snap, crackle, pop cereal has a very subtle rice taste that is borderline neutral. Together they create a beautiful fried crust that turns golden when fried.