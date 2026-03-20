Ina Garten Urges You To Design Your Vegetable Garden This Way

Planting a garden is not something you do on a whim if you want it to be successful. It takes a little planning, but if you need a gardening muse with a green thumb to put you on the right path, borrow a page from Ina Garten's gardening playbook. In an Instagram post showcasing her tomatoes for creamy tomato soup, the Barefoot Contessa revealed that her walled "secret" garden at her East Hampton home has a layout that is a thoughtful grid.

Garten's garden starts with four tomato plant beds in the shape of a square. They are surrounded by low, meticulously kept boxwood hedges. In the center of this grid created by these tomato plants is a small bird bath that adds a whimsical, yet practical element to the space. A gravel walkway surrounds the plants, while narrow plant beds create a perimeter along the fence, which has a beautiful, but simple trellis for her roses to climb. The garden is completely enclosed, offering true privacy. The design creates an escape that anyone with a green thumb would love. Aesthetically, it is symmetrical and pleasing to the eye, while providing easy access to the fruits and herbs like parsley, sage, chives, thyme, and tarragon that tend to end up in recipes.