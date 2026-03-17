McDonald's Vs Wendy's: Which Fast Food Fish Sandwich Reigns Supreme?
The humble fish sandwich is something of an unsung hero among fast food landscapes dominated by beef burgers and fried chicken. It doesn't sell as well as these two mainstays and is harder to find throughout the year, with the exception of McDonald's perennial Filet-o-Fish. But that sandwich's iconic stature has paved the road for many competitors.
Every year, around the time of Lent, fast food rivals bring their fish sandwiches back out for another limited-time run. Fish sandwiches are enough of a cultural force to appeal to the non-observant as well. But which is the best?
In a ranking of major fast food chains' fish sandwiches, not only did Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish sandwich outperform the Filet-o-Fish, it also beat out the entire field. Other rivals had different toppings, buns, and notably different fish — Culver's commendably features North Atlantic Cod, a rarity on the modern fast food scene. But Wendy's stood above the field, at least when it was done well.
Filet-o-Fish: An icon past its prime?
The McDonald's Filet-o-Fish has an origin story that gives it a secure place in history as the first and most recognizable fast-food fish sandwich in the country, if not the world. The fish has changed over the years — first halibut, then cod, and now sustainable pollock — but the general formula is unchanged from its 1962 debut.
That steadiness has helped make the Filet-o-Fish many people's standard for a fast-food fish sandwich. The steamed bun makes a graceful textural contrast to the crispy filet — or two — of sustainably caught Alaskan pollock, an experience countless millions have enjoyed.
The Filet-o-Fish is popular enough to be a year-round menu item, though it still does a significant portion of its sales during Lent. But it's not without its detractors: The tartar sauce can make the sandwich fall apart in the box, not everyone likes American cheese with seafood, and some are just disappointed by relatively small filets. Regardless, it's not going anywhere.
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich hits, but sometimes misses
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich looks like a fancy Filet-o-Fish. Like the rival sandwich, it also uses a fried square of Alaskan pollock topped with American cheese and tartar sauce. But where Wendy's eclipses the Golden Arches is in the rest of the toppings: Green lettuce, a creamy dill tartar sauce, and crisp pickles, perfect complements to a fish sandwich.
Even better, Wendy's has stated that each fish sandwich is made to order. One of the most common complaints about the Filet-o-Fish is an old or off-putting taste, from the restaurant using older fish that sat in a warming cabinet for a while because the sandwich is infrequently ordered. You can ask for it to be made fresh, but you won't have to ask at Wendy's.
You might, however, want to be sure you go to a good Wendy's. Some people have called Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish one of the fast food fish sandwiches to avoid, complaining of fish that smelled off and was somehow greasy yet dry, indicative of poor procedures. A Wendy's with stricter standards should hopefully get closer to the promising ideal than that, so choose your store carefully.