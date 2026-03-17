McDonald's Vs Wendy's: Which Fast Food Fish Sandwich Reigns Supreme?

The humble fish sandwich is something of an unsung hero among fast food landscapes dominated by beef burgers and fried chicken. It doesn't sell as well as these two mainstays and is harder to find throughout the year, with the exception of McDonald's perennial Filet-o-Fish. But that sandwich's iconic stature has paved the road for many competitors.

Every year, around the time of Lent, fast food rivals bring their fish sandwiches back out for another limited-time run. Fish sandwiches are enough of a cultural force to appeal to the non-observant as well. But which is the best?

In a ranking of major fast food chains' fish sandwiches, not only did Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish sandwich outperform the Filet-o-Fish, it also beat out the entire field. Other rivals had different toppings, buns, and notably different fish — Culver's commendably features North Atlantic Cod, a rarity on the modern fast food scene. But Wendy's stood above the field, at least when it was done well.