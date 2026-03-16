The Old-School French Press Martha Stewart Has Been Using For Years
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some things are mission-critical when you have a long day, and a good cup of Joe is among them; however, brewing the perfect cup of coffee can be an art, that is unless you borrow a page from Martha Stewart and use the Bodum French Press. This old-school, simple coffee maker proves that some things never fall out of fashion. Per the Kitchn, Martha Stewart revealed, "I love this French press. I have used this particular glass one for years — I think it really makes a nice cup of coffee."
The beauty of this essential kitchen tool is that if you need a little caffeine in the morning to get going, then this coffee maker doesn't require any paper or metal filters. Preheat your French press by filling it with warm water and then disposing of the liquid. Add your coffee grounds to the vessel, and then the boiling water until the grounds become saturated. Give it a quick stir and let it set for a minute. Place the top on the press. Let it stand for several minutes and then press the plunger down until the liquid and grounds are separated. Voila, you have a cup of coffee that is rich and aromatic.
A french press is an affordable kitchen essential
Martha Stewart's go-to French press is not going to break the bank. A 12-oz Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker can be purchased for under $25 at Amazon. Bodum's story starts in 1944 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the company began making products with function and affordability at the core of its philosophy. The Chambord French Press came to life in the 1970s and quickly became a favorite among coffee lovers. It's completely dishwasher safe, and if you accidentally damage a part, the company sells replacements.
Of course, this French press isn't the only coffee maker Stewart likes to use. According to an episode of her show, "Martha," the cookbook author also likes to use a Bialetti Moka Express Stovetop Espresso Maker when she is making a latte. She also revealed that her favorite coffee is Antica Tostatura Triestina, which will elevate your morning routine. These coffee beans are roasted with beechwood using techniques from the 18th century. If you want your rocket fuel to truly taste like the Domestic Diva's, be sure to find a specialty shop that sells this brand or order it online.