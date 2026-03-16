The Old-School French Press Martha Stewart Has Been Using For Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some things are mission-critical when you have a long day, and a good cup of Joe is among them; however, brewing the perfect cup of coffee can be an art, that is unless you borrow a page from Martha Stewart and use the Bodum French Press. This old-school, simple coffee maker proves that some things never fall out of fashion. Per the Kitchn, Martha Stewart revealed, "I love this French press. I have used this particular glass one for years — I think it really makes a nice cup of coffee."

The beauty of this essential kitchen tool is that if you need a little caffeine in the morning to get going, then this coffee maker doesn't require any paper or metal filters. Preheat your French press by filling it with warm water and then disposing of the liquid. Add your coffee grounds to the vessel, and then the boiling water until the grounds become saturated. Give it a quick stir and let it set for a minute. Place the top on the press. Let it stand for several minutes and then press the plunger down until the liquid and grounds are separated. Voila, you have a cup of coffee that is rich and aromatic.