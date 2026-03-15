The Buffet Line Mistake That Could Ruin Your Appetite Fast

Buffets have earned their place in the American restaurant scene, with hard-to-beat deals for diners who prioritize a good quantity of food. But if you want to get the most out of your experience, you want to make sure you eat smart so you can eat a lot. And one common mistake could set you off on the wrong foot.

Buffets often concentrate their inexpensive yet filling dishes toward the front of the line. From the restaurant's perspective, it makes sense. Diners arrive quite hungry and, excited by the first few things they see, over-serve themselves on such dishes before exploring the rest of the buffet.

It's ultimately a matter of money. Guests who get more of these foods tend to get less of the more complicated, and thus expensive, dishes further down the line. Restaurants often run on thin margins, and buffets are no exception, so keeping food costs down helps them survive challenging markets. But if you get too much of the cheap stuff, you might deny yourself the actual good food.