Costco Employees Want You To Break This Grocery Shopping Habit

Costco is a popular store, and with great popularity comes great responsibility. With many warehouses often being busy, it's best to keep everything moving smoothly for everyone. And Costco employees are sick and tired of customers who dig around in pallets or display cases in search of fresher groceries.

A Costco employee on Reddit vented that "The entire pallet comes out at the same time!! There's no first in first out ... the entire pallet is one." In the same Reddit thread, another complained that these date-diggers often cause milk spills that need to be cleaned up, all because "Their ultra pasteurized milk with an expiration date 2 months out isn't fresh enough and they needed the one 2 months and 2 days out. Stop it."

Costco doesn't just look like a warehouse; it functions like one, too. Products are put on the sales floor by the pallet, and items on each pallet have approximately the same expiration date. This is also true of produce, though, because items on the outside of the pallet refrigerate faster than those on the inside, you may notice more differences in product quality.