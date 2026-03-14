Bobby Flay Chooses This Beef Blend For His Brasserie B Burger

Regardless of the sauces and salad, it's the quality of the patty that determines the character of a classic all-American burger. Selecting ground beef with the perfect meat-to-fat ratio is the key to producing moreish burgers that sing with succulence. Chef Bobby Flay chooses a beef blend with an 80% meat to 20% fat ratio when preparing the Bar Americain Burger featured on the menu at the Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse.

Now, why select this particular beef blend? If you peruse the ground beef options available at the supermarket, you'll see several different mixes running the gamut from super lean to extravagantly fatty. Leaner varieties are ideal if you're trying to boost your diet with high-quality protein. However, for making burgers, the presence of a little extra fat is essential. Firstly, the fat is full of flavor, which results in a burger that has a rounder character and savory depth. Secondly, during the cooking process, the fat renders down and melts, producing a finished product that's juicy, succulent, and tender.

Once cooked, the Bar Americain Burger is served with strips of bacon, tomatoes, and iceberg lettuce for texture and freshness. However, there's another genius way Bobby Flay adds crunch to his burgers: loading them with chips.