Clint Eastwood Eats This Fish For Breakfast Every Day, According To His Son

Have you ever wondered about Clint Eastwood's secret to his longevity? Well, it might be attributed to his eating habits. In 2017, his son, Scott Eastwood, dished to Men's Health one of his dad's daily dietary secrets, and if you are a fish fan, this one is for you. Clint Eastwood likes to start his morning with some salmon and brown rice. While this might be a far cry from your coffee, avocado toast, eggs, and bacon breakfast, it is a surprisingly balanced meal to start your day. It's also pretty darn healthy.

In fact, eating salmon and rice for the first meal of the day is steeped in Japanese tradition. Fish or yakizana is a readily available and abundant food. It is commonly boiled or pan-fried with just a generous amount of salt for seasoning. It can be accompanied by either white or brown rice. This combo is savory, high in protein, and full of carbs. It is also full of healthy omega-3 fat, which is critical for heart health and keeping triglycerides low. There must be something to this meal because it is Julia Robert's go-to dinner, only she adds avocado to her plate.