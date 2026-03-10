Bruce Springsteen Orders This Cozy Soup Before Hitting The Stage

Tour riders can tell you a lot about your favorite performers. Some are over the top, while others are seemingly modest in comparison. For example, Aretha Franklin's backstage rider required a simple assortment of canapés, hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, and some fresh fruit. Easy and sophisticated. But some musicians' food demands can be a little more eccentric. Britney Spears' rider asked for 100 prunes and figs, fish and chips, McDonald's cheeseburgers sans the buns, toothpaste, and a framed picture of Princess Diana. Bruce Springsteen falls somewhere in between. The "Secret Garden" music artist needs chicken soup with lots of broth before performing.

Chicken soup seems like a fairly practical request. Singing for long hours can do a number on a throat. A piping hot bowl of this Jewish penicillin likely soothes the Boss's throat before he takes the stage. The broth is especially important. With all that sodium, potassium, and magnesium, it keeps his electrolytes balanced, while that steam expands his nasal passage to help him breathe easier when he is belting out "Born in the USA." Chicken soup is also comforting and satisfying.