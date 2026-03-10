The Rookie Buffet Mistake You Should Avoid (Or Risk Annoying Other Diners)

If a buffet is popular, you know it's probably good, but that can bring with it another set of problems. Well-designed buffets are laid out to ensure a smooth flow of people at each station. There should be plenty of space, and a subtle but clear direction everything is supposed to go, often indicated by the plates you're supposed to pick up at the beginning and flatware you get at the end. It's a subtle way of saying don't cut the line.

Messing up the flow is an inconsiderate mistake best avoided. A buffet may be all-you-can-eat, but it's not only for you. Paying attention to how the lines flow at and in between each station, especially if it's just one big buffet, is key to the most efficient serving process. And key to that is not jumping into the middle of the buffet if others are waiting.

The correct lines to get in should be obvious from watching other diners line up. Once it's your turn, stay in that line until you're finished taking items from the station. Going to multiple stations in one trip is fine if you have a tray to carry the plates, but don't switch back and forth, cutting ahead of other diners simply because you were just there.