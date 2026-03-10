The Rookie Buffet Mistake You Should Avoid (Or Risk Annoying Other Diners)
If a buffet is popular, you know it's probably good, but that can bring with it another set of problems. Well-designed buffets are laid out to ensure a smooth flow of people at each station. There should be plenty of space, and a subtle but clear direction everything is supposed to go, often indicated by the plates you're supposed to pick up at the beginning and flatware you get at the end. It's a subtle way of saying don't cut the line.
Messing up the flow is an inconsiderate mistake best avoided. A buffet may be all-you-can-eat, but it's not only for you. Paying attention to how the lines flow at and in between each station, especially if it's just one big buffet, is key to the most efficient serving process. And key to that is not jumping into the middle of the buffet if others are waiting.
The correct lines to get in should be obvious from watching other diners line up. Once it's your turn, stay in that line until you're finished taking items from the station. Going to multiple stations in one trip is fine if you have a tray to carry the plates, but don't switch back and forth, cutting ahead of other diners simply because you were just there.
Respecting buffet lines benefits everyone
Understanding how the lines at each buffet station move is important. While layouts vary, the overall flow of such a restaurant may even mirror a professional eater's strategy for conquering the buffet: focusing on lighter foods before progressing to heavier plates. Some buffets feature soups and salads at one end of the line or room, and heartier main dishes at the other end. Following the flow can have you eating like a pro.
People who are serious about buffets also know never to eat in line or reuse a dirty plate, two of the things you never want to do at an all-you-can-eat buffet. It's every bit as inconsiderate of other guests as it is unsanitary, and you may further jam up traffic from other guests requesting clean utensils that didn't touch your dirty plate.
Respecting the line flow at stations is also good buffet etiquette because everyone will be back for seconds, and maybe more. It's one of the secrets of all-you-can-eat buffets that the plates are intentionally small to encourage smaller portions, even when people go back for more, as they likely will because the plates are small. You don't want to aggravate the same people over and over by messing up traffic; it's easier to be considerate.