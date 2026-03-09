Trader Joe's Shoppers Crave This Seasonal Chocolate Item Year-Round

Trader Joe's rotating stock of seasonal items can be a blessing and a curse. The limited availability makes it so items don't overstay their welcome and become tired regulars. Seasonality creates a scarcity that leads to customers buying up their favorites in a way they wouldn't if it was year round. One such TJ's treat is out now — the Dark Chocolate Bark with puffed quinoa and dried raspberries. That is, if its fans haven't already cleared the shelves. If it's sold out, don't worry, there's plenty of other fun products to look out for in the month of March.

An 8-ounce bag costs $5.49 and is full of big chunks of chocolate with a bumpy texture from the bits of fruit and quinoa. It's tart and crunchy. As one fan on Reddit puts it, "this stuff is crack." One customer asked the staff at their local Trader Joe's if more would be coming and learned its seasonality is tied to Valentine's Day, so they may be gone soon if you don't hurry!