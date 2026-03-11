Martha Stewart's Luxurious Egg Salad Features This Creamy Fruit

If you are going to follow in Martha Stewart's steps, it is important to use ripe avocados. You need a softened fruit that has a little bit of give when you press on it. You also don't want it mushy because you won't get the contrast in texture. But the avocado can only add its goodness if all of the other ingredients are doing their jobs. First, the eggs need to be hard-boiled, not runny or jammy. This is going to help create the structure.

To keep the rich taste of the eggs and mayo in check, Stewart adds Dijon mustard to her egg salad. Mustard is acidic in nature and brings serious flavor to the equation. She also makes certain to add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to really enhance and brighten the flavor. If you need to add meat, chopped-up bacon, fried to perfection, will add a salty, sweet, and crunchy taste.

And while egg salad is a perfect stand-alone side dish, you can spread it on slices of toasted bread and serve it as you would avocado toast. What if you have leftovers? Avocados are going to brown. It's in their nature. However, you can store leftover egg salad with avocado in an airtight container, but it will probably only last for a day or two.