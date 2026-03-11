Martha Stewart's Luxurious Egg Salad Features This Creamy Fruit
Spring means one thing for egg lovers: it's time for egg salad. This high-protein dish, which at its most basic features chopped hard-boiled eggs, mayo, mustard, and seasonings, is perfect for a backyard gathering or an Easter brunch. But if you want your classic egg salad to be egg-strordinary and better than the rest, you should grab a page from Martha Stewart and add a favored green fruit to your mix. Stewart, known for her party hosting tips, likes to add a combination of chopped and mashed avocado to her recipe. Believe it or not, this simple addition is going to give you a creamier texture, a nutty taste, and a visually appealing salad.
The addition of avocado is going to add a pop of color to this dish, but it is also going to add to its overall flavor. What we love about the avocado is how its consistency can serve dual purposes. When you mash it, as Stewart does in her version of egg salad, it is going to add to the smoothness of the mayo. But she also tosses in some chunks of avocado. This creates a layered effect that makes for a delicious bite.
How to keep the flavor balanced
If you are going to follow in Martha Stewart's steps, it is important to use ripe avocados. You need a softened fruit that has a little bit of give when you press on it. You also don't want it mushy because you won't get the contrast in texture. But the avocado can only add its goodness if all of the other ingredients are doing their jobs. First, the eggs need to be hard-boiled, not runny or jammy. This is going to help create the structure.
To keep the rich taste of the eggs and mayo in check, Stewart adds Dijon mustard to her egg salad. Mustard is acidic in nature and brings serious flavor to the equation. She also makes certain to add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to really enhance and brighten the flavor. If you need to add meat, chopped-up bacon, fried to perfection, will add a salty, sweet, and crunchy taste.
And while egg salad is a perfect stand-alone side dish, you can spread it on slices of toasted bread and serve it as you would avocado toast. What if you have leftovers? Avocados are going to brown. It's in their nature. However, you can store leftover egg salad with avocado in an airtight container, but it will probably only last for a day or two.