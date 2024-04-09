Chick-Fil-A Cherry Berry Beverages Review: We'll Be Ordering One Of These Again

There's a season for everything, and since 2017, Chick-fil-A has come up with an excuse almost every season to freshen up its beverage options with fun fruity flavors. For 2024, Chick-Fil-A's new spring beverage lineup is all about berries, but with a big splash of cherry. The chain's new Cherry Berry flavor is being mixed into its renowned sweet tea, lemonade, frosted lemonade, and the sweet tea-lemonade combo Sunjoy, for the latter drink's fifth-ever iteration. The drinks can also be ordered in diet versions or with unsweetened tea where applicable.

In a press release, Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook said, "Our Guests have always enjoyed both cherry and berry flavors, especially during the Spring season." She added, "We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor they love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A and that pairs so well with our menu items." Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said the drinks are a "perfect accompaniment to our Chick-fil-A Strips and ideal for enjoying during a sunny Spring picnic or as a mid-afternoon carline snack!"

Before the eclipse brought darkness to parts of North America, I dashed off to my local Chick-fil-A to see if the Cherry Berry drinks were nothing but sunny-side-up delights, or perhaps the opposite, and I'd have to throw shade on them. The following sip and review is based on taste, flavor, sweetness, cherry-berriness, and overall lovability.