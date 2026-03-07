Trader Joe's Finds Jeff Mauro Can't Get Enough Of

It's no secret that Trader Joe's has plenty of loyal fans. After all, there's a whole lot to love about the grocery chain. There's everything from its Product Hall of Fame items (which we've ranked) to plenty of food items that actually taste homemade. So it's no surprise that T.J.'s has plenty of celebrity fans too — including Food Network star, Jeff Mauro, who has partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Mauro revealed the Trader Joe's items he simply can't get enough of. For Mauro, it all comes down to the dumplings and the sheet cakes.

When asked what Trader Joe's products he's been enjoying lately, Mauro said that his son has been on a "dumpling kick," so they've been eating a lot of the T.J.'s dumplings and potstickers. When it comes to preparing them, Mauro's son has taken over the duty. Mauro said, "He doesn't want me to touch [the food now] ... I've taught him the art of starting with a little oil in that medium heat, let [the dumplings] crisp up, and then [add] a little water and cover. Steam the rest of the way."

Then, Mauro also noted that he's looking forward to trying the toasted coconut mini sheet cake at T.J.'s because he loves the strawberry version. "I can crush a whole one by myself," he said, adding, "you leave it on the counter, just eat it with a spoon. Slowly, but surely, and it's basically single-serving. That's what I taught my tummy."