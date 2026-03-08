Stop Eating Fake Scallops: Here's How To Tell If They're Real

You don't have to be a die-hard seafood lover to enjoy a plate of coquilles Saint-Jacques, but there are mistakes that almost everyone makes with scallops, including falling for fakes. Unless you're a connoisseur who can detect an imposter from a mile away, you're going to want to know how to tell if they're real and why it matters. Don't worry, you don't need to send them out for DNA testing to ensure you're getting genuine scallops. Start your investigation by taking a look at the chunks. If they're identically sized, perfect cylinders, it's almost certain that these coin-shaped fishies are probably a fake that the manufacturer cut out with a mold. Real scallops are naturally irregularly sized and pale pink or creamy beige in color, while fake ones typically look an abnormally bright white.

Aroma also sets real scallops apart from impostors. If you smell a strong fishy or ammonia-like odor, whatever's on your plate isn't sweet, mild scallops. However, if telling real from fake doesn't measure up by sight or smell, the difference becomes pretty obvious once you take a bite. These clam and oyster cousins have been a prized culinary delight for centuries, thanks to their succulent, sweet, buttery flavor — when you've got the real deal, that is. Replicas are fishier on the tongue than the real ones, and that's not where the attempts at deception end, either. These dense, tough, and rubbery copycats lack the consistently tender texture of real scallops, often flaking apart on your plate like processed fish.