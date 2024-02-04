Scallops Are Pricey, Here's The Top Tip You Need For Buying The Right Amount

Whether pan-seared and sautéd or tossed in a gumbo, scallops are a delicious if pricey seafood delicacy. So, it's important to know how many to buy if you serve scallops at a dinner party or for your family. Cooked scallops only last three or four days in the fridge, according to the USDA, and taste better freshly cooked anyway. The last thing you want is to overspend only to feed the garbage bin.

The first thing you should know is that two types of scallops are sold commonly: sea and bay scallops. Sea scallops are generally larger, ranging from 1 ½ to 2 inches across. Comparatively, bay scallops are only about ½ inch in diameter. You will get around 20 to 30 sea scallops in a pound compared to 50 to 100 bay scallops.

If you're buying larger sea scallops, plan to buy three or four per person. You can scale this appropriately if you're dealing with smaller scallops, so if you're buying bay scallops, plan to purchase 12 to 16 of them. For a dinner for two, buy about ⅓ pound of scallops, whatever their size. Likewise, 1 pound of scallops, whether sea or bay scallops, will serve a dinner for six.