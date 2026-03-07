The Party Appetizer That Takes Ree Drummond 'To A Dark Place'

Ree Drummond is one of the most relatable celebrity chefs cooking up food. The Pioneer Woman hides her Nutella like the rest of us because if she doesn't, well, it disappears quickly. One of Drummond's least favorite foods is a banana because of the taste and the texture, and the party appetizer that she confessed to Jen Hatmaker on Hatmaker's "For the Love" podcast that takes her to a "dark place" is none other than the infamous Buffalo wing. It may seem blasphemous for those who believe this food is the holy grail of appetizers, but Drummond's reasons are valid.

The first reason the cookbook author is not a fan is just how many wings she has to fry to fill a platter. Drummond said, "So basically, I'm just frying chicken for hours, you know, weeks it seems." Relatable. But she also went on to reveal that the smell of frying chicken can be overwhelming for her. Drummond chalks it up to motherhood, saying, "I think an imprint was made when I was going through my food aversions with my first pregnancy and the smell of it. It just takes me to a dark place, so wings, I like them okay. If I never ate one the rest of my life, I wouldn't miss it."