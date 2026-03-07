The Party Appetizer That Takes Ree Drummond 'To A Dark Place'
Ree Drummond is one of the most relatable celebrity chefs cooking up food. The Pioneer Woman hides her Nutella like the rest of us because if she doesn't, well, it disappears quickly. One of Drummond's least favorite foods is a banana because of the taste and the texture, and the party appetizer that she confessed to Jen Hatmaker on Hatmaker's "For the Love" podcast that takes her to a "dark place" is none other than the infamous Buffalo wing. It may seem blasphemous for those who believe this food is the holy grail of appetizers, but Drummond's reasons are valid.
The first reason the cookbook author is not a fan is just how many wings she has to fry to fill a platter. Drummond said, "So basically, I'm just frying chicken for hours, you know, weeks it seems." Relatable. But she also went on to reveal that the smell of frying chicken can be overwhelming for her. Drummond chalks it up to motherhood, saying, "I think an imprint was made when I was going through my food aversions with my first pregnancy and the smell of it. It just takes me to a dark place, so wings, I like them okay. If I never ate one the rest of my life, I wouldn't miss it."
No shortcuts for wings
To be fair, Buffalo wings do present a culinary efficiency issue. It takes 10-15 minutes to make a batch, and if you are like Ree Drummond, always cooking for a crowd, the process can be a little bit of a time suck. You would be better off spending your time making one of her iconic casseroles to satisfy hungry guests. Drummond also likes to take shortcuts — frozen dough and jars of sauces are her friends. But shortcuts can be tough to execute with Buffalo wings. The oil can't be too hot, and you can't skimp on the cooking time, or you will end up with chewy, rubbery wings.
So what do you make for the big game day if you aren't frying up Buffalo wings? Try Drummond's queso totchos. This nacho riff uses tater tots, Velveeta processed cheese, and chorizo. The smell is intoxicating, and it can feed a crowd in about 30 minutes. Her air-fried pickles are also a good choice. They are easy to pop in your mouth and are perfect for dipping into that Ranch dressing.