Ree Drummond's Brutally Honest Feelings About Bananas

If you're looking for a way to use up your ripe bananas, Ree Drummond's recipes aren't the place to look. The Food Network chef has been pretty vocal about her dislike of the fruit and doesn't often include them in her recipes — and you'll certainly never catch her eating a banana every day.

"I hate, abhor, loathe, and recoil at the sight of bananas," Drummond wrote in a blog post — ironically while sharing a recipe for bananas foster. She noted that she created the recipe only because she thought her readers might want it and not because it was a personal favorite. Her dislike of the fruit remained evident throughout the post, but she did taste test it and admit that "it wasn't bad" — though she did remove the bananas to eat the dessert.

It's not just one specific aspect that Drummond dislikes. She finds the taste and texture of the fruit off-putting. She noted that she has purposefully "never eaten a whole banana", and most accidental ingestions were "promptly spit out into a napkin." Even the smell is unappealing to her.