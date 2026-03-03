Craving Lamb Shanks? Head To This Grocery Chain For A Great Deal

Slow-cooked lamb shanks smothered in a savory gravy make the heartiest of meals when served with a side of mashed taters and greens. As these cuts have more connective tissue than pot roasts and steaks, they benefit from a leisurely braise, which softens their natural collagen content and produces dishes that are both succulent and tender. Better yet, they include a bone, which means your stews benefit from the flavorful marrow inside. If all this has got your mouth watering, you need to hotfoot it to Aldi to grab a great deal on lamb shanks.

A package of unseasoned lamb shanks will be available at the German supermarket priced at just $5.99 per lb between the 4th and 10th of March, according to the upcoming Aldi finds page. This imported product contains two shanks and weighs in at an average of 2.5 pounds per package. Seasoning your lamb a day ahead maximizes its flavor, but if you're after a low-effort alternative, you can purchase pre-seasoned lamb shanks instead for the same price. This option is flavored with rosemary and garlic, and each package weighs an average of 3 pounds. Rosemary is one of the best herbs for pairing with lamb because it matches the bold flavor of the meat.

Both the plain and seasoned shanks are labelled as halal, contain no antibiotics or added hormones, and are produced by animals that are fed a vegetarian diet. The shanks come in a vacuum-sealed package and need to be kept refrigerated.