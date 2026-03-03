Craving Lamb Shanks? Head To This Grocery Chain For A Great Deal
Slow-cooked lamb shanks smothered in a savory gravy make the heartiest of meals when served with a side of mashed taters and greens. As these cuts have more connective tissue than pot roasts and steaks, they benefit from a leisurely braise, which softens their natural collagen content and produces dishes that are both succulent and tender. Better yet, they include a bone, which means your stews benefit from the flavorful marrow inside. If all this has got your mouth watering, you need to hotfoot it to Aldi to grab a great deal on lamb shanks.
A package of unseasoned lamb shanks will be available at the German supermarket priced at just $5.99 per lb between the 4th and 10th of March, according to the upcoming Aldi finds page. This imported product contains two shanks and weighs in at an average of 2.5 pounds per package. Seasoning your lamb a day ahead maximizes its flavor, but if you're after a low-effort alternative, you can purchase pre-seasoned lamb shanks instead for the same price. This option is flavored with rosemary and garlic, and each package weighs an average of 3 pounds. Rosemary is one of the best herbs for pairing with lamb because it matches the bold flavor of the meat.
Both the plain and seasoned shanks are labelled as halal, contain no antibiotics or added hormones, and are produced by animals that are fed a vegetarian diet. The shanks come in a vacuum-sealed package and need to be kept refrigerated.
Aldi's lamb shanks are a returning product
Aldi lamb shanks, and many of its other meats, are sold under the Never Any! Brand, which never contains antibiotics or artificial ingredients as standard, which is ideal if you're keeping an eye on the quality and provenance of your food. However, as this offer is time-limited, be sure to get there early to grab your bargains before they sell out. Lamb shanks at Walmart will set you back just under $8 a pound, so Aldi's offer is a definite steal. Having said that, the rosemary and garlic lamb shanks have been sold by Aldi in the past, so this is a returning item and may likely come back again. One customer on Facebook asked for advice on how to cook it and was advised to put it in a "slow cooker with a little broth, 7 hours on low," while another recommended adding a dash of cranberry sauce.
One of the biggest mistakes people make when buying lamb at the grocery store is selecting the wrong cut — shanks are ideal for a slow cook because the extra-long cooking time truly tenderizes the meat and produces an umami-packed jus at the bottom of the dish that can be spooned over it before serving. Towards the end of the cook time, you can also add in root vegetables, like potatoes, to bulk up the dish and thicken the gravy.