The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying Lamb At The Grocery Store

Kareem El-Ghayesh also believes the quality of the meat is a primary consideration when buying lamb and that buying domestic meat is a surefire way to ensure this quality. "It's very unfortunate that I would say maybe 60% of lamb consumed in the U.S. is imported," he reveals. "This is a fact most people don't know, and it's important to know the difference and gravitate towards American [lamb], not just to support the farmers and the ranchers, but also because it's actually a better quality product and fresher."

For those who prefer buying fresh meat, American lamb is the way to go. Most of the imported lamb in the U.S. comes from New Zealand and Australia. One drawback is that you won't have the option of getting it fresh. El-Ghayesh explains, "The thing is, with American lamb, you can get it fresh. With Australian, you cannot, or with any imported, it's always going to be frozen."

Domestic lamb also has a flavor that many Americans prefer, because of the breeds and how they're raised. Megan Wortman explains, "We use only meat breeds. Some of the imported countries still use some wool varieties. Imported [lamb] is strictly grass-fed, which gives it a stronger flavor. A lot of American is finished on grain for a short period of time, which gives it that rich, buttery, non-gamey flavor." You can read our guide on buying meat at the grocery store to know what else you need to keep in mind while purchasing lamb.