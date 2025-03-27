The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying Lamb At The Grocery Store
Lamb is not the meat that most commonly graces American dinner plates, so cooking this protein for the first time can be intimidating — but getting the first step right can put those jitters at ease. Daily Meal spoke with two lamb experts: Megan Wortman, the executive director of the American Lamb Board, and James Beard Award-nominated chef and American Lamb Board ambassador Kareem El-Ghayesh from Austin's KG BBQ, to find out the most common mistake people make when buying lamb at the grocery store. The answer wasn't what you might expect: It's picking the wrong cut from the different cuts of lamb.
"For example, if you want to grill something, you must choose a rack," explains El-Ghayesh. He further clarifies, "If you want to smoke or braise something, you must go with the shoulder. If you want a quicker roast, you can go with the leg. So picking the right cut doesn't just apply to lamb, it's for any protein."
Picking between frozen and fresh lamb
Kareem El-Ghayesh also believes the quality of the meat is a primary consideration when buying lamb and that buying domestic meat is a surefire way to ensure this quality. "It's very unfortunate that I would say maybe 60% of lamb consumed in the U.S. is imported," he reveals. "This is a fact most people don't know, and it's important to know the difference and gravitate towards American [lamb], not just to support the farmers and the ranchers, but also because it's actually a better quality product and fresher."
For those who prefer buying fresh meat, American lamb is the way to go. Most of the imported lamb in the U.S. comes from New Zealand and Australia. One drawback is that you won't have the option of getting it fresh. El-Ghayesh explains, "The thing is, with American lamb, you can get it fresh. With Australian, you cannot, or with any imported, it's always going to be frozen."
Domestic lamb also has a flavor that many Americans prefer, because of the breeds and how they're raised. Megan Wortman explains, "We use only meat breeds. Some of the imported countries still use some wool varieties. Imported [lamb] is strictly grass-fed, which gives it a stronger flavor. A lot of American is finished on grain for a short period of time, which gives it that rich, buttery, non-gamey flavor." You can read our guide on buying meat at the grocery store to know what else you need to keep in mind while purchasing lamb.
Using correct seasoning is essential
Once you've taken the first step and bought the right cut of good quality domestic lamb, Kareem El-Ghayesh says the mix you throw together for seasoning the meat becomes the next crucial step. "I think lamb pairs really well with Middle Eastern spices," says El-Ghayesh. "Cumin, coriander, sumac, paprika, all of these pair really beautifully. Garlic goes really well, herbs, rosemary, sage, thyme, [and] lots of olive oil."
The spices you choose affect not only the flavor of the lamb but can also impact texture. While rosemary and thyme add earthy notes, ginger and garlic, for instance, tenderize meat as well as add a flavor boost. No matter what combination of spices and herbs you pick for your lamb recipe, season lamb a day before to maximize flavor. Just follow these simple tips, and you won't ever have to worry about messing up a lamb dish.