Barry Manilow Eats This British Classic While On Tour

Have you ever wondered what your favorite musicians eat on the road? They say, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," but when you are in the United Kingdom, it's "do as the Britons do." That's why it may not be all too surprising that Barry Manilow likes to nosh on the British classic, fish and chips, when he is touring in the land of Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. According to The Sun, there is photographic proof that the "Looks Like We Made It" crooner was spotted at the roadside pub known as Swallows Nest in Romsley, Worcs, while touring in 2022.

But fish and chips isn't a one-night-stand type of meal for Manilow. It was reported in a local British publication that he ate fish and chips at the Duke of Wellington in Hatfield Peverel while visiting in 2014. What is it about this seaside chippy's siren song that draws the singer back? Perhaps his taste buds have an Anglophile complex, or maybe he just likes fried fish and fries, but a fan posted a photo of Manilow with friends at a backyard gathering feasting on this very dish. His feelings for fish and chips seem to be more than just mere infatuation.