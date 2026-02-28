Barry Manilow Eats This British Classic While On Tour
Have you ever wondered what your favorite musicians eat on the road? They say, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," but when you are in the United Kingdom, it's "do as the Britons do." That's why it may not be all too surprising that Barry Manilow likes to nosh on the British classic, fish and chips, when he is touring in the land of Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. According to The Sun, there is photographic proof that the "Looks Like We Made It" crooner was spotted at the roadside pub known as Swallows Nest in Romsley, Worcs, while touring in 2022.
But fish and chips isn't a one-night-stand type of meal for Manilow. It was reported in a local British publication that he ate fish and chips at the Duke of Wellington in Hatfield Peverel while visiting in 2014. What is it about this seaside chippy's siren song that draws the singer back? Perhaps his taste buds have an Anglophile complex, or maybe he just likes fried fish and fries, but a fan posted a photo of Manilow with friends at a backyard gathering feasting on this very dish. His feelings for fish and chips seem to be more than just mere infatuation.
Get the batter right
So, what makes a good fish and chips that would have the likes of Barry Manilow stop by? Whether you are making sheet pan fish and chips or a more classic version, it starts with the fish. You want thick pieces of cod, haddock, or pollock that have been dried with a paper towel and sprinkled with some cornstarch in preparation for, perhaps, the most important element of this meal: the batter.
A beer batter works best, as the brew aerates the batter and adds its own unique flavor to it. But a rule of thumb to follow is that while the fish should be chunky, the batter should be thin. A thick mixture won't fry up quite right. When in doubt, check out Daily Meal's tips to make homemade fried fish pub-worthy. Once you've perfected the batter, there is just one other item you don't want to forget, and that's the malt vinegar. This acidic liquid will enhance and amplify the flavor of your fish and your fries.
Of course, if you don't have plans to travel to the U.K. and don't want to make this dish at home, check out our list of America's best fish and chips, and pop in to one of these establishments. You will feel just like Barry Manilow, sans the fans and paparazzi.