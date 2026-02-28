Buy This Wing Chain's Iconic Sauce On Your Next Grocery Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it be a squirt of ketchup on a flame-grilled burger or a wobbly line of mustard on a New York-style hot dog, the correct condiment can transform the simplest of dishes into a flavorful munchie. However, if you're keen to step outside of the box and are after a punchy sauce to serve with your next batch of homemade chicken wings, consider buying a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan garlic sauce on your next visit to the grocery store. This wing chain's iconic sauce is served in-house on anything from bone-in and boneless wings to the veggie-forward cauliflower wings, but you can also grab a bottle at Walmart.

One of the yummiest fast food sauces you can also buy on Amazon, Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic sauce, took the top spot in our ranking of every Buffalo Wild Wings flavor. Why? Firstly, it has a satisfying creamy consistency that's rich and luscious. Secondly, the overall flavor is very cheesy and packed with an umami quality, which is awesome for savory-enthusiasts who love their condiments to have a full-bodied character. Finally, along with all that cheesy taste is the inviting aroma and flavor of garlic and Italian herbs that pair wonderfully with the crispy texture of a golden chicken wing. Having said that, this sauce can do much more than coat fried chicken.