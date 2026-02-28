Buy This Wing Chain's Iconic Sauce On Your Next Grocery Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it be a squirt of ketchup on a flame-grilled burger or a wobbly line of mustard on a New York-style hot dog, the correct condiment can transform the simplest of dishes into a flavorful munchie. However, if you're keen to step outside of the box and are after a punchy sauce to serve with your next batch of homemade chicken wings, consider buying a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan garlic sauce on your next visit to the grocery store. This wing chain's iconic sauce is served in-house on anything from bone-in and boneless wings to the veggie-forward cauliflower wings, but you can also grab a bottle at Walmart.
One of the yummiest fast food sauces you can also buy on Amazon, Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic sauce, took the top spot in our ranking of every Buffalo Wild Wings flavor. Why? Firstly, it has a satisfying creamy consistency that's rich and luscious. Secondly, the overall flavor is very cheesy and packed with an umami quality, which is awesome for savory-enthusiasts who love their condiments to have a full-bodied character. Finally, along with all that cheesy taste is the inviting aroma and flavor of garlic and Italian herbs that pair wonderfully with the crispy texture of a golden chicken wing. Having said that, this sauce can do much more than coat fried chicken.
What's in the Buffalo Wild Wings parmesan garlic sauce?
The rich foundation of Buffalo Wild Wings sauce comes from the combination of egg yolks and, of course, Parmesan. Rich in glutamate (the free amino acid that lends this hard, grainy cheese its distinctive umami-ness), Parmesan instantly amps up the savory flavor of anything it's added to and imbues it with a rounded taste. A dash of lemon juice concentrate, distilled vinegar, and the addition of garlic cut through some of its heaviness. The soybean oil in the recipe means the sauce can be slathered onto barbecued meats and be used as a flavorful glaze, but you can just as easily decant it into a bowl and use it as a dip for veggies. It can also be employed as a sandwich spread or a marinade for meats, as well as a sauce for pasta and garlic knots, making it a versatile ingredient to stash in the fridge.
As Buffalo Wild Wings' Parmesan garlic sauce has a naturally mild flavor, it can be enjoyed by youngsters, but if you like your condiments to have a little kick to them, the chain has several other options with a spicier vibe, such as the spicy garlic sauce, Asian zing sauce, and jammin' jalapeno sauce. The heat in the Golden Fire wing sauce really creeps up on you in particular and has a lingering warmth, but if it's smoky sweetness that you're after, then the honey BBQ sauce is ideal.