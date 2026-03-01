The 9 Best Reuben Sandwiches Across America
The Reuben sandwich — a hearty combo of corned beef or pastrami on grilled rye with a generous topping of sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and creamy Russian dressing — is quintessentially American. Bold, oversized, and made from Old World ingredients transformed into something totally new, the story goes that the Reuben sandwich was the brainchild of a hungry gambler. While playing poker at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, NE, Reuben Kulakofsky asked the kitchen to make up something new for his dinner – and the chef delivered.
The resulting sandwich was such a hit that the chef put it on the hotel's regular menu, naming it after Kulakofsky. Today, devotees argue about who makes the best version and have definite thoughts about every aspect of the classic Reuben recipe, from the relative crunch of the bread to the thickness of the meat and cheese. Tastes and opinions, of course, vary wildly — but here are some places that fans across the country visit time and time again when a Reuben craving hits.
Crescent Moon, Omaha, NE
Many people assume the Reuben sandwich must have been invented in New York because it has many of the components of a traditional New York deli sandwich: rye bread, a huge pile of cured meat, and a lot of attitude. But in reality, the Reuben could not have originated in a kosher deli, since kosher law forbids combining meat and cheese –– an essential component of a Reuben –– in the same meal.
Instead, the sandwich has its roots in a hotel restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska. Today, the Reuben remains a point of pride in Omaha, and the city is still home to one of the country's best-reputed Reubens, offered by Crescent Moon, a well-respected ale house. (By coincidence, Crescent Moon is just a stone's throw from the site of the former Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was invented.)
Crescent Moon's Reubens feature locally grown beef and a serious fan base. "Holy s*** this thing is good," a Redditor said. "It has ruined every other Reuben for me. It's now a constant need in my life." Connoisseurs of craft beer can wash down their Reubens with one of the 60 rotating beers Crescent Moon offers on tap, and if you're a Reuben superfan, be sure to be in town for Crescent Moon's weeklong annual Reuben Fest.
Brent's Deli, Northridge, CA
Purists may claim that a real Reuben can only contain corned beef, and pastrami (or God forbid, turkey) Reubens are sad impostors — or if one wants to be generous, different sandwiches altogether that should have different names. But for many other fans, pastrami Reubens are simply a variation on a theme, not a compromise. Take the black pastrami Reuben at Brent's Deli, located just north of Los Angeles, which has become a classic in its own right.
Every component of the sandwich is selected with intention. The house-cured pastrami is coated with spices that give it a flavorful black crust, the grilled fresh rye bread, sourced from a nearby bakery, is sturdy enough to hold the big pile of meat together even after you bite into it, and the zingy Russian dressing – which gets its kick from hot sauce and horseradish — is made in-house. Critics have called it the best Reuben in Los Angeles. And in a town as pastrami-mad as Los Angeles — where even hot dogs and burritos can be stuffed with pastrami – this is high praise indeed.
Zingerman's Delicatessen, Ann Arbor, MI
Zingerman's is known well outside its Ann Arbor, MI home for its thriving mail-order business — savvy food lovers can enjoy its collection of artisanal cheeses, breads, and more without leaving their homes. But Zingerman's is also a destination for sandwich lovers, and its top seller by far is the Reuben. The restaurant makes around 50,000 corned-beef Reubens a year.
Besides the classic corned-beef-and-sauerkraut version, Zingerman's offers pastrami, turkey, and even smoked brisket Reubens as well as variants with coleslaw instead of sauerkraut. Zingerman's may take liberties with the definition of a Reuben, but not with the size or quality of its sandwiches. The hefty creations are built on house-baked bread and filled with meat either cured in-house or specially commissioned for Zingerman's, and the sauerkraut is locally made and naturally fermented. And eaters notice the attention to quality. "WOW. The flavors are over the top, every ingredient tasted so fresh and the bread tasted like it was baked that same day!" a Yelp reviewer said.
Katz's Delicatessen, New York, NY
A classic New York deli, Katz's Delicatessen has been keeping hungry sandwich lovers happy since 1888. Its Reuben is a favorite, with fans praising its tender meat and generous portions. And it's not just hype: Katz's cures its corned beef and pastrami in-house using its own generations-old recipes, a painstaking process that takes 30 days. Because of this, the sandwiches are pricy (even more so if you have them shipped to you, which Katz's is happy to do for those living outside of New York). But according to fans, they're totally worth it.
But just as Katz needs patience to cure its corned beef and pastrami, you'll need patience to procure one of its Reubens. You'll have to wait in one of many long lines of hungry customers to order one at the counter, and then get into another line if you want drinks or other menu items. When you get to the counter with your order, your first reward will be a small sample of meat presented to you as the carver prepares your sandwich. Your main reward will be a generously filled sandwich with more of that rich, ultra-tender meat. "I have seen reviews where they describe the meat as buttery soft and didn't understand until we tasted and can fully understand what they mean now as it was amazing," one reviewer noted on Tripadvisor.
The General Muir, Atlanta, GA
The General Muir sounds like an unlikely name for a traditional-style deli, but there's a good reason for it: The General Muir was the name of the ship that brought co-owner Jennifer Johnson's family to the U.S. after World War II. Johnson's family must be proud of her success, since The General Muir not only has a reputation for an exceptional Reuben, but for being one of Atlanta's most critically acclaimed restaurants, period.
Chef Todd Ginsberg is a two-time semifinalist for a James Beard Award, and the restaurant has been on the Michelin Guide list since 2023. Fans say everything on the menu is solid, but the Reuben is special — unpretentious, but prepared with finesse. "The real star, though, was the Reuben," a Yelp reviewer said. "Generous without being greasy, perfectly balanced with tangy sauerkraut, melty cheese, and just the right amount of dressing. Comfort food at its best."
Langer's Delicatessen, Los Angeles, CA
Ask longtime Los Angeles residents where to get the best pastrami and corned beef, and you'll inevitably hear about Langer's. Founded in 1947, Langer's cures its own pastrami and corned beef and has earned the loyalty of locals, accolades from critics (Langer's has received two James Beard awards along with mentions in the Michelin guide), and even the respect of die-hard New Yorkers such as the late filmmaker Nora Ephron, who called Langer's pastrami sandwich "the finest hot pastrami sandwich in the world" in a 2002 New Yorker story.
A Reuben at Langer's (oddly listed on the menu as simply "corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut) will always be a satisfying experience. Like all of Langer's sandwiches, it's big enough to feed two, but you'll likely be tempted to polish off the whole thing yourself. But for the true Langer's experience, fans encourage newcomers to order the famed #19 hot pastrami sandwich – a Reuben-adjacent concoction of pastrami, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw with Russian dressing.
Be aware, however, that the once-elegant historic neighborhood surrounding Langer's can now be a bit rough. The sandwiches are totally worth it, but if this makes you nervous, don't worry – Langer's also offers curbside service so you can grab your order to go without leaving your car.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Philadelphia, PA
Old-school Jewish-style delis, with their huge menus of unfashionable standards such as knishes, chopped liver, and smoked fish, are becoming a dying breed. High operating costs, changing demographics, and modern dietary concerns (schmaltz, while a traditional favorite flavoring and cooking fat, isn't exactly diet food) have caused many once-beloved delis to close or pivot to more marketable offerings. This has made survivors such as the century-old Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Philadelphia even more precious to deli connoisseurs — and to those who appreciate traditional Reubens done right.
The first two things you'll notice about the Reubens here are, first, they're pricey, and second, they're enormous — many reviewers say they're easily big enough to feed two, so you'll be getting your money's worth. But it's the quality, not the size, that brings Philadelphia-area diners back for their Reuben fix. The restaurant cures its own corned beef and pastrami, and you can get your Reuben with either. "The only deli I got to in Philly," one Facebook reviewer said. And critics outside Philly have also taken note — Famous 4th Street Deli has been listed among the country's top Jewish delis in numerous publications, including Eater and Condé Nast Traveller.
Jake's Deli, Milwaukee, WI
On a quiet corner in Milwaukee stands a slightly shabby three-story Victorian that looks like it could well be a stop on a haunted house tour. But despite the vaguely mournful look of the structure, you won't encounter any ghosts if you stop to take a look. Instead, when you walk through the front door, you'll find an exceptional Reuben sandwich: the ground floor is home to Jake's Delicatessen, a local favorite since 1955. If the exterior of the building takes you back to the horse-and-buggy era, the interior will shoot you straight into the '50s — the wooden booths and old-school display cases look pretty much the way they did when Jake's opened.
Jake's Reuben is also a throwback to an earlier era. They make their sandwiches the old-school way, by carving the meat right in front of you while you wait — and according to fans, the wait is worth it. "Let me tell you — it's a game changer," TikToker chriscaresnone wrote. "It's rich, hearty, and everything you want in a proper deli sandwich.
Even expat New Yorkers sing Jake's praises. "I lived in Manhattan for 2 years in the mid-1990s and fell in love with Second Avenue Deli, Katz's Deli, Stage Deli and Carnegie Deli. Jake's in Milwaukee is in the same vein as these four," a reviewer noted on Tripadvisor.
Rein's Deli, Vernon Rockville, CT
Rein's Deli, according to its website, is "centrally located between N.Y., Boston, and Heaven," and this should tell you everything you need to know about the restaurant's ambitions: to be known as a home away from home for New England's deli lovers. And Rein's has succeeded — fans rave about its comfort-food specialties such as mushroom barley soup and brisket and gravy atop potato pancakes. And like any self-respecting deli, Rein's has counter displays and fridges filled with sliced meats, smoked fish, and homemade desserts to take home.
But no New York-style deli can be taken seriously without a solid Reuben, and on this count, Rein's delivers. "The reining champ! Just had their pastrami Reuben with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing! It was DELIcious!! So nice to have a properly stacked Reuben, what a gem!" a Yelp reviewer said.
A fan on Tripadvisor called Rein's "one of the best deli restaurants ANYwhere" with a seriously tasty Reuben. "The buttery rye slices were grilled to perfection and the thick cheese had melted gloriously into the mound of nicely marbled pastrami," the reviewer said.
Methodology
A truly objective ranking of Reuben sandwiches — or any food, for that matter — is pretty much impossible. Personal tastes vary, and one taster's platonic ideal of a Reuben may be a huge disappointment to someone else. However, there are several characteristics of a standout Reuben that almost everyone can agree on: The meat (corned beef or pastrami) must be plentiful, tender, and juicy. The bread (ideally old-school rye) must be fresh, but sturdy enough to stay together after a few bites. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melty Swiss cheese are essential, but must be properly proportioned — plentiful enough to provide flavor and textural contrast to the meat, but not so plentiful that they overwhelm it or make the sandwich goopy.
The sandwiches listed here meet all these criteria. Top picks were identified through popular opinion (reviews and overall ratings on sites such as Yelp and Tripadvisor) as well as through critical acclaim and recognition from fellow culinarians.