The 9 Best Reuben Sandwiches Across America

Many people assume the Reuben sandwich must have been invented in New York because it has many of the components of a traditional New York deli sandwich: rye bread, a huge pile of cured meat, and a lot of attitude. But in reality, the Reuben could not have originated in a kosher deli, since kosher law forbids combining meat and cheese –– an essential component of a Reuben –– in the same meal.

Instead, the sandwich has its roots in a hotel restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska. Today, the Reuben remains a point of pride in Omaha, and the city is still home to one of the country's best-reputed Reubens, offered by Crescent Moon, a well-respected ale house. (By coincidence, Crescent Moon is just a stone's throw from the site of the former Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was invented.)

Crescent Moon's Reubens feature locally grown beef and a serious fan base. "Holy s*** this thing is good," a Redditor said. "It has ruined every other Reuben for me. It's now a constant need in my life." Connoisseurs of craft beer can wash down their Reubens with one of the 60 rotating beers Crescent Moon offers on tap, and if you're a Reuben superfan, be sure to be in town for Crescent Moon's weeklong annual Reuben Fest.

beercornerusa.com

(402) 345-1708

3578 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131